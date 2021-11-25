Police: Increase in attacks against migrants

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has noted an increase in domestic violence reports from migrants.
This was confirmed by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, head of the TTPS Gender-based Violence Unit (GBVU), during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Also present were manager of the Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU) Aisha Corbie, as well as TTPS public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill.
Guy-Alleyne noted that these victims had the same support and rights available to citizens, and that their reports were being treated with the same priority.
However, she noted some international bodies would have stepped in to help aid during the investigative process usually because of the language barrier, to help provide psychosocial support for Spanish-speaking victims, especially as it related to trafficking issues.
Corbie noted the TTPS had seen increased reports of domestic violence since the onset of the pandemic, stating that in 2020 a total of 899 persons had made reports, while as of November 24 of this year, 858 such reports have already been made.
While she noted the majority of these reports were from women, these numbers also included men, and children.
Men were an important part of these figures, as Guy-Alleyne noted that for 2021, 26 of the 400 murders had a direct link to domestic violence which arose from the involvement of have the victims in intimate relationships. In 2020, for the comparative period, the number of killings directly as a result of intimate relations stood at 40–18 men and 22 women.
“So men and women are victims to domestic violence. But if we look at the stats, for this year we’ve seen a drastic decrease in the number of women killed as a result of a direct link to domestic situations. And I am pleading with the public, that we shall have no more such killings for the year. No more. Let us be each other’s keepers, and look out for one another,” she said.
Wear something orange
However, it was noted that numbers ought not to just be viewed quantitatively as Guy-Alleyne reiterated that the formation of the GBVU came just before the onset of the pandemic and the complications it would have brought.
Hill said the TTPS would be joining the rest of the world in recognising 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which starts Thursday and ends on December 10. As part of this imitative the organisation will soon be adding a feature on the TTPS App in Spanish to help foreign nationals have easier access to the service to make confidential reports.
Furthermore, it was noted that in support of the campaign launch, officers and civilians across the organisation are showing their support for the global initiative by wearing something orange.
The TTPS will also embark on several awareness and educational initiatives to sensitise the population on protecting women and girls.