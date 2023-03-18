Police meet, greet Five Rivers residents

RESIDENTS of Five Rivers, Arouca, were pleasantly surprised, yesterday morning, as several officers of the Arouca Police Station and the Northern Division Task Force walked along Range Road and met with members of the community.
In what was described as a “Confidence Walk”, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar and ASP Rawle Ramharrack led over 30 officers to meet residents, hear about their concerns, and encourage them to work with the T&T Police Service (TTPS) in the fight against crime.
It was an initiative that was welcomed by many with one resident, who gave her name as Ananda, explaining to the Express that she was shocked when she observed the armed officers patrolling and greeting residents of the area.
“At first, I was wondering what was going on. If it had another murder or something. But then they were coming up and introducing themselves to us and asking us what we needed. That’s something I was shocked to see. But it was a pleasant surprise. I hope they do things like this more often. We want to see them more, because this kind of presence and this kind of connection, they are trying to make is what we need here,” Ananda said.
Another resident, who gave his name as Leroy Victor, told the Express that he was very pleased to see the officers, and he, too, hoped they would continue this initiative.
Visits to schools
The officers even visited the Five Rivers Secondary School, where they spoke with principal Nicole Riley on how best the police could be of assistance given recent reports of school violence throughout the country.
Speaking with the media outside the school, Mystar noted that the “Confidence Walk” was coined by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, and was described as an important tool in 2023 Strategic Plan for the TTPS.
“This school, here, is also part of the Five Rivers apparatus and given what has been transpiring we went to the principal here, Ms Riley, just to make sure everything is going well because, as you know, we have a very serious issue as it relates to school violence. I want to let persons know that we have adopted a zero (tolerance) policy as it relates to school violence. Persons who engage in school violence may find themselves being arrested and may find themselves before the courts. So, we are advising children to be on their best behaviours and parents, if you have issues with your children, the TTPS is available, and you can come to us and ask for assistance. We have our community policing officers who can work with these children, as well as the Victim Support Unit and the Child Protection Unit. So, we are asking parents to seek that help. We are, also, asking parents not to engage in what we call vigilante justice on their own. There is an instance where a parent went to a school on their own and that ended very messily. So if there is an issue, the TTPS is available for all counselling and assistance,” Mystar said.
He also announced that the TTPS was assigning police officers to individual schools.
“Some of the areas around here, it is a challenge as it relates to gang activities and we have been gathering a lot of intelligence to deal with gangs in those areas. So, part of the walkabout is to let the public know that the TTPS is reclaiming some of the so-called areas that these gangs want to claim. Our main priority is to ensure that we bring security and safety to members of the public, so this is just the start of a lot of different things we will be doing.
“Part of this is going to be done via enhanced patrols, because we are already patrolling these areas on a regular basis, but I would have instructed the officers to enhance these patrols, so they can get intimately involved with members of the community. Once we do that, and we have the confidence and cooperation of the public we will see a difference in the crime situation. We need the assistance of the public, it’s a partnership, and once they help us, we will support them and together we can see this through,” Mystar said.