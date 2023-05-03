‘Police, more MTS officers on site’

There is no need for teachers at Belmont Secondary School to refuse to work on the grounds of safety and security.
This was the position of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as she addressed an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday.
Mark had asked what measures were being taken to address the situation at the school, in light of the refusal-to-work position of teachers.
Gadsby-Dolly said as of Monday, the number of MTS officers at the school was increased and there was also police presence on site.
“This is the facilitate greater security as the breaches in the fence are being repaired. There is therefore no barrier to the resumption of school and teachers had been so advised,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said the refusal-to-work process required employees to approach the employer and union about the grievance, and give time for reasonable mitigation.
She said if the employer failed to address the matter, then a refusal-to-work application could be made to OSHA, after which time an inspection can be done and a determination made.
However the ministry was addressing the situation, she noted.
Mark asked if meeting/s had been arranged between teachers union TTUTA and the Ministry of Education to address the teachers’ concern, with a view to having the matter resolved swiftly and speedily.
Gadsby-Dolly said she was not aware of a request being made, but if it had been made then a meeting would take place since it was a regular occurrence for ministry officials to meet with TTUTA to discuss such matters.
Mark asked whether in light of growing aggression by deviant forces, the ministry was contemplating using concrete walls and blocks to replace the chainlink fencing, which is vulnerable to access by intruders, Gadsby-Dolly said concrete walls were not a deterrent to people who were determined to get into any building and that schools were not excluded from this.
She said therefore, while on the face of it, putting concrete walls may seem pre-emptive to access by intruders, in reality it may not play out that way because there had been instances in the past when people climbed the concrete walls to get into schools.
“So we are going to fix the (chainlink) fencing as is required and ensure that security presence is there to give presence to the pupils and teachers,” she said.
Counselling provided
In response to a question from Mark on what counselling had been provided to pupils and staff at the Munroe Road Hindu Primary School to address the emotional and psychological effect of the murder on Monday outside the school, Gadsby-Dolly said on Monday there was a debriefing session with the teachers of the school which was facilitated by the school social worker.
At the time the teachers presented with stress and anxiety.
The services of the Employee Assistance Programme were engaged for follow-up group and individual sessions with the teachers, as needed.
Yesterday a team of four Student Support Services Division personnel, inclusive of guidance officers and school social workers, conducted whole-of-school debriefing sessions at both the primary school and the nearby ECCE centre.
She said any children presenting with distress or heightened anxiety would be supported with follow-up action as necessary.
Asked by Mark whether having regard to the brazen approach by criminal elements, proactive necessary measures were being considered by her Ministry to avert any future challenges, Gadsby-Dolly said she was not sure if she was being asked whether the ministry could predict when a crime would take place close to a school.
She said when “a circumstance arises that no one can predict these resources are beefed up to ensure that any trauma experienced by the students is taken care of by those officials”.
Mark asked if there was a time-frame for the rendering of support services to pupils, teachers and parents when an incident takes place in the vicinity of a school.
Gadsby-Dolly reiterated that on the day of the incident, counselling was provided to the teachers, while the pupils were dismissed early; and the next day, counselling was provided to the pupils.
If Mark’s question was how long the counselling is provided, she said that would be determined on a case-by-case basis as required by the pupil.