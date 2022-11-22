POLICE officers continued to be highly visible outside the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille yesterday, as classes continued peacefully for pupils and staff. During a visit by the Express to the school yesterday, all appeared to be quiet and operations at the institution seemed to be normal as police maintained a heavy presence just outside the compound.
True to their word, two officers seated in a marked police SUV said they were there from the start of the school day until its end.
The Express was not allowed inside the school.
On October 31, a day-time shoot-out between warring gang factions in the neighbourhood surrounding the school resulted in a teacher urging the children in her care to hide below desks and chairs to avoid being shot by a stray bullet.
The frightening scene had been recorded and shared via social media.
The almost two-minute-long video showed both boys and girls, who all appeared to be below the age of ten, hiding below furniture with what appeared to be a terrified-sounding teacher advising them what to do. The school was closed for a few days until teachers, as well as the education arm of the Catholic Board, met with acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. Jacob not only promised more patrols but a presence during school hours.