Police probe fails to find evidence

THERE is not a shred of evidence to substantiate allegations that a private medical facility had illegally imported Pfizer vaccines and was administering them to members of the public, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated yesterday.
Within one day of the allegation being made by Clint Arjoon, head of the Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Police Service launched and closed an investigation, deeming the information to be “fake news”.
The TTPS issued a news release yesterday afternoon stating that investigators had contacted Arjoon but the businessman was unable to provide any evidence, “data, documentation, or witness, to verify that his statement had any merit”.
While Arjoon never mentioned the name of the medical facility, Gulf View Medical Centre also issued a release yesterday denying it had any Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine, at its facility.
“We understand you may have questions but please be advised Gulf View Medical Centre is not currently or has been in the possession of any Covid-19 vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at our facility.
“We strongly stress the need to avoid sharing unfounded speculation and rumours in any manner and across social platforms during his time,” the release stated.
During TV6’s Morning Edition programme on Wednesday, Arjoon said he knew for a fact that a private medical facility brought the vaccine into the country through illegal channels and was administering it to staff.
Asked by Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed whether he was certain his information was correct or that the claims were being made to stir the authorities into making statements about this country’s vaccine acquisition, Arjoon said: “No. It is a fact. And since then, certain information has been coming to me.”
He said it was only “a matter of time” before the truth was revealed.
‘Amazing’
Contacted yesterday evening, Arjoon said it was “amazing” that the TTPS could complete an investigation of this magnitude within the space of just about an hour.
He explained he received a telephone call from Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob sometime around 1 p.m. That conversation, he said, lasted for just a couple of minutes after which he was contacted by another officer who interviewed him until around 3 p.m.
“And about an hour after that the Police Service issued a media release stating the investigation was closed and the information was false. If an investigation of this magnitude can be completed within an hour, then in this country we should not be spending all these millions of dollars on prosecutions.
“Crime in this country should be at zero. If an investigation of this magnitude can be completed in an hour, then why can’t murders and rape investigations also be completed in an hour. People have to pick sense from nonsense,” he stated.
In the TTPS release, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith stated the claims were grave in nature and, if true, a serious crime had been committed since the vaccines would have been imported without the requisite approval from the Food and Drug Division.
Given the seriousness of the allegations, the commissioner said an investigation was immediately launched.
He said in some instances, investigations can be launched without any formal report being made.
“This incident was one such circumstance, and the CoP immediately directed that this report be investigated, because if the accusation was accurate, it meant that certain persons would have been arrested for importation of a drug without requisite approval from the Food and Drug Division
“The investigation commenced with the TTPS contacting the said individual who made the public statement on Wednesday, that the drug entered the country and was being administered to citizens via a private medical facility.
“Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence) McDonald Jacob personally contacted the businessman, who was unable to provide any shred of evidence, data, documentation, or witness, to verify that his statement had any merit,” the release stated.
It went on to add that Jacob had also contacted the Director of the Food and Drug Division to whom Arjoon said he had passed on his information.
The director confirmed he was contacted by Arjoon but that his information was based solely on hearsay, since Arjoon stated “that he heard so”.
A senior administrator at the facility Arjoon spoke of was also contacted but stated he had no knowledge of the matter.
“In summary, the statement made by the individual, that made headline news, lacks merit and is deemed to be false as there is absolutely nothing to substantiate his claim, which has been deemed baseless.
“The Commissioner of Police welcomes any citizen to conduct their civic duty and bring forward information of any possible action to the relevant authorities for investigation so the relevant action can be taken,” the release stated.
It added, however, that Griffith wished to remind citizens that they should be mindful and have a degree of responsibility when making public comments.
Those comments should not be done “based on rumour, third party comments, he say, she say gossip, hearsay, all amounting to rumshop talk, as it can cause a waste of police time but, more importantly, can cause undue fear throughout the nation based on what was said.
“So a degree of responsibility and not being reckless is strongly advised,” said the TTPS release.