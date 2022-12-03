Police probe stalls

Almost three weeks after an infant boy was mauled and disfigured by a dog in Barrackpore, the police have been unable to complete the investigation because they cannot get the medical report detailing the injuries.
The Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is being asked to remedy the “ridiculous” situation being faced by Cassyann Phoenix Jagroop, the mother of Jalil Naidoo, who was bitten on the face on November 13, and spent ten days at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The mother is being represented by Anand Ramlogan SC, leading Ganesh Saroop of Freedom House Chambers.
In a pre-action protocol letter delivered to the SWRHA yesterday, the attorneys said the police inspector in charge of the investigation had on numerous occasions advised that the medical report for Jalil had not been provided by the SFGH and hence he was unable to progress the criminal process by forwarding the necessary file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice to determine whether criminal charges should be proffered against the owner of the dog, Imran Solomon.
“Incredibly and unfortunately, to date, despite our client’s best efforts the medical report for Jalil is still outstanding since his admission on (November 13).
“Our client has been inexplicably asked to provide the original of her son’s birth certificate as a precondition to applying for his medical report.
This, despite the fact that she provided a copy of the registration of birth and his immunisation card and explained that she simply did not have the time to see about getting an original birth certificate because she has to care for her son on a full-time basis,” the letter stated.
Deaf ears
The attorneys said they found the request to be “unreasonable if not ridiculous given that (the child’s mother) gave birth to Jalil at the very SFGH and your records can easily confirm that she is the mother of Jalil.
“As a result of not being able to produce her son’s original birth certificate she has been unable obtain a copy of her son’s critical medical report despite repeated assurances that it has been prepared.
“Our client explained to the staff that she needed a copy of the medical report to seek legal advice... but her plight at the time fell on deaf ears.”
The lawyers also wrote to the dog’s owner on November 16, calling upon him to admit liability and provide compensation to Dass and her son.
“To date, however, our letter remains unanswered and hence we have been instructed to file a claim for damages for negligence and/or nuisance. Unfortunately, we are also unable to file such a claim without this medical report,” the attorneys stated.
While the hospital provided proper care to the boy, the lawyers stated that “police procedure requires a medical report whenever there is an allegation of personal injury, before action can be taken against the perpetrator, the delay in providing same often adds insult to injury as the heartless victim is made to feel as though they are a victim for the second time around at the hands of the State”.
Old problem
In the letter to the SWRHA, the lawyers stated that the delay in providing medical reports of victims of alleged criminal offence is a serious one that has plagued society for some time.
“It has been particularly problematic in cases of domestic violence and motor vehicle accidents where victims are often made to wait for an unreasonably long period of time before they can obtain a simple medical to allow the wheels of justice to turn.
Given the advancement in technology and the development of the Internet, in many countries this is simply emailed to the victim and the relevant State agencies, the letter stated.
The lawyers added: “Our client has been calling to enquire about her son’s medical report several times on a daily basis, she is herself traumatised and a disappointing response is an unnecessary aggravation.”
The SWRHA was asked to provide a stamped and signed copy of the boy’s medical report no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, “having regard to the urgency of this matter and to the horrific nature of the child’s injuries”.