Corporal Claude Blake.

Investigations are under way into whether a soldier stationed on the base in La Romaine sustained an accidental gunshot injury to the head or was it self-inflicted.

The soldier, Cpl Claude Blake, died last night.

When the incident occurred he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was rushed into the Accident and Emergency Department for treatment.

Camp La Romaine

Camp La Romaine on Tuesday. Photo: Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh

He was found around 3.15 p.m., moments after his fellow TTDF members followed the sound of the single gunshot that rang out across the base.

Upon checking the dormitory, they found the private on the floor.

A pistol was on the floor next to the soldier.

The army paramedics tended to him, and he was conveyed by ambulance the SFGH.

Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force responded to the scene.

