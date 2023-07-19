Police search Farley’s home

Members of the police’s White-Collar Crime Unit visited the residence of Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in Lowlands, Tobago, and searched the premises for several hours yesterday.
The search was in relation to the audio recording of THA officials allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda purposes.
During the exercise, items from the home were taken into police custody, the Express was told.
One of the officers was observed re-entering the home with a number of brown evidence bags.
The operation started at around 11.30 a.m. and officers left Augustine’s home three-and-a-half hours later, with bulging brown envelopes.
Augustine had an attorney present while he was interviewed by officers, the Express was told.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Curt Simon, was contacted for comment on homes being searched on the island.
“I know in the investigative plan there was a plan to interview a number of persons involved in that who we suspect are involved in the release of that video,” Simon said.
The Express understands that more warrants were issued yesterday for homes to be searched in Tobago.
DCP Simon said investigations are continuing into the matter.
“During an investigation, you will realise that persons may or may not be interviewed depending on the police approach. Officers have in fact interviewed various persons in Tobago,” Simon said.
Members of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the White-Collar Crime Unit are in Tobago to continue to investigate the controversial audio recording released on May 23 involving the THA officials.
On June 16, Augustine said the recording was over a year old, and was a strategic planning meeting held by him and other members of the THA Executive.
THA special sitting today
Meantime, the THA will hold a special sitting today at 10 a.m.
A release from the office of the Chief Secretary said the sitting is being convened to discuss matters of importance to Tobago’s democratic way of life.
“The Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago guarantees that our twin-island Republic shall be a sovereign democratic state and it is in this regard that the democratically elected Tobago House of Assembly shall sit to consider certain threats to its existence. We look forward to informing the population of these matters,” the release stated.