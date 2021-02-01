Police search forest for Andrea but no breakthrough

FOUR days after she disappeared, the police have not yet found Andrea Bharatt despite an extensive search in the Fishing Pond forest in Sangre Grande yesterday.
Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment journeyed about two miles into the Fishing Pond forest from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. searching for the 22-year-old clerk but came up empty-handed.
The Express was on scene during the search.
The forest is accessed by a dirt road called Crocrobar Road and there is dense jungle on both sides.
Although rough, it can be traversed by a 4x4 vehicle and along certain parts off the road there are areas where the forest had been cut down and the land used for farming. Further along, however, the clearing turns back into dense jungle.
There is no electricity lines but the Express saw two houses. One was a small wooden structure that appeared on the verge of collapse while the other was a well-built concrete structure.
The surrounding forest as well as the houses was searched by the police but nothing indicating the young woman may have been there was found.
The Express met two hunters with six dogs (beagles) in the forest who both stated someone would need to know the forest very well as one can get lost easily. One had a shotgun, the other had a cutlass while their apparently impatient dogs howled loudly.
One of the hunters said he knew the forest, “like the back of my hand”, but questioned why they had not been consulted by the police.
“If is anybody yuh have to talk to before you come in here it is us,” he said.
The day Andrea went missing
Police said around 5.50 p.m. on Friday, Bharatt, who works as a clerk in the Arima Magistrates’ Court, boarded a PH taxi, a Nissan Versa, at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
Police said Bharatt’s friend was dropped off near her home at Cleaver Heights, Arima, but up to 7.30 p.m. when Bharatt did not arrive home her father, Randolph Bharatt, called her cellphone.
And when her father demanded to speak to his daughter, the man who answered replied, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
Five men are currently in police custody in connection with the kidnapping. Four were held around 11 a.m. on Sunday in a joint police operation which involved officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Northern Division and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS).
One man was held at a home in Petit Bourg while the other three were detained at a house in Malabar. At both locations, police identified personal belongings, including Bharatt’s bank card and her cellphone.
A fifth man was held on Sunday night.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday asked the public and the media to be careful about the information shared with regards to Bharatt’s kidnapping.
The least said, the better
In a news release issued by the TTPS, Griffith said he notes the “media frenzy over this incident and points out that too much information on this case could jeopardise the investigations and place the life of the victim in further danger”.
Griffith said he understood the media’s role in society but, “when it comes to kidnapping the least said, the better”.
He also criticised police officers, saying “even police officers were being over zealous and are giving out sensitive information to the media”.
He added that he had “also noticed that media photographers found their way among police officers at a scene on Sunday”.
“This can bring more harm to the victim,” he said, but based on technology available to the police they were able to detain a total of five suspects so far.