The Police Service has filed an appeal against a magistrate’s decision to dismiss charges against five local men and seven Venezuelan women who were arrested at a guest house in April for allegedly breaching public health regulations.
The decision to dismiss the charges came on Monday afternoon from Magistrate Sarah De Silva, after the police prosecution failed to abide by previous orders of the court to disclose its summary of evidence and other information to the defence.
It also came amidst a last-ditch effort by the police to have the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions take over the prosecution.
The Express understands the appeal was filed electronically on Tuesday evening.
A date for its hearing has not yet been set.
The 12 people—Bruce Bowen, Christopher Wilson, Dominic Suraj, Colin Ramjohn, Marlon Hinds, Luz Marinavargas Ibarra, Dana Fuentes Mudarra, Gresel Goncalez, Yulangi Del Carmen Prospertt Array, Luisneidis Marino and Mariangel Valle Lopez Ramos—were all taken into custody on the night of April 10 while at Alicia’s Guest House, Cascade.
Following the arrests, they were charged with being in breach of the health regulations by gathering in a group exceeding more than five during an alleged Covid party.
During Monday’s virtual hearing, the police prosecution requested an adjournment of the matter so that it could have the file forwarded to the DPP’s Office for a State attorney to be appointed.
State attorneys are only appointed to prosecute capital matters, cases in which public figures, members of the protective services are involved and others of high public interest.
In other instances, the Police Service is responsible for carrying out the prosecution.
Why wait?
In this instance, the police prosecution said the current matter was one of public importance and had attracted media attention since the date of the arrests.
Therefore, it was on this basis it was seeking the DPP’s intervention.
But in response to the application, Magistrate De Silva asked if this were the case all along, why was the file not forwarded to the DPP’s office since the first court appearance back in mid-April?
She questioned why the officers decided to wait until the date when the matter was set for trial to make such an application.
De Silva pointed out that on October 16, when the matter was last called, an identical application was made and it was granted by the court, but officers returned two weeks later and informed the court the file had not been forwarded.
The magistrate also pointed out that under the Criminal Procedure Rules, the police prosecution was also required to disclose its summary of evidence to the defence even prior to the first hearing, yet, more than six months after the accused first appeared in court, this still has not been done.
“So far there have been several hearings and still there was no compliance. The prosecution has shown no regard for the court’s direction,” the magistrate stated.
Criminal defence attorneys Renuka Rambhajan and Seana Baboolal appeared on behalf of the accused.
It was in September that High Court Judge Ronnie Boodoosingh dismissed a constitutional claim by five of the men who had challenged the legality of the Covid-19 regulations.
In their claim, four of the men said they were not at the location to take place in any Covid party, but had instead gone to the guest house to do charity work by cooking a meal for a group of Venezuelan friends who were in need.
The fifth man, a fisherman, said he went to the location to collect money for a car he rented to a friend who worked at the guest house.