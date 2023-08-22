POLICE attempting to restrain a woman at a wedding in Santa Cruz, on Sunday night, ended up shooting her four times after the woman allegedly attacked an officer, and attempted to reach for his weapon.
The 21-year-old mother of one is a security officer from Church Street in Cunupia.
Police said the woman was at a wedding at Drew Manor when she got into an altercation with people at the reception.
The police were called in and officers from the Santa Cruz Police Station responded.
When officers arrived, they were directed to the woman who they said was acting disorderly and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The woman was informed of the report made against her and then placed in a marked police vehicle.
However, while in the vehicle, the woman asked to be taken back to the reception to collect her belongings.
A WPC exited the vehicle in compliance with the woman’s request, leaving one other officer in the van. The woman, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, grabbed a wooden baton that was in the car and started to hit the seats demanding that she be let out, police said.
The male officer exited the car and took the baton from the woman and placed it in the tray of the van.
At the same time, the woman exited the vehicle and grabbed the baton from the tray.
She then used the baton to hit the police officer in his face and neck.
The officer then drew his firearm.
However, the woman hit the officer’s hand with the baton, causing the weapon to discharge, police said. The officer then felt a blow to his head and fell to the ground. He felt someone grab his firearm, and as a result of the injuries sustained, and fearful for his life, he discharged the entire magazine, police said.
The woman was shot four times.
The officers notified the police and paramedics and the injured woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.
The injured officer was also taken for medical treatment.