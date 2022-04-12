Police officers have submitted a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concerning the death of Alliyah Alexander.
A corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was last week arrested in connection with the teen’s death. Homicide officers involved in the investigations submitted the file in the case to the DPP’s office for a decision on whether to charge the suspect.
Alexander, 15, became unresponsive at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay, home of this 36-year-old relative last week Tuesday.
A police report said she was beaten with a belt and fell down a flight of stairs at the house.