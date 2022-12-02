Police take 4% pay raise

THE general council of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has given the green light to the executive to accept the four per cent wage offer, which has been rejected by the public service unions.
The matter is before the Industrial Court and is likely to be pulled if the association accepts the offer.
During Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s 2023 budget presentation in September, he said that the Government will be sticking to its four offers.
In late October, the unions, Fire Service Association (FSA), Police Social and Welfare Division, Prison Officers Association (POA), Public Services Association (PSA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TUTTA) were referred to the Industrial Court over the rejection of the offer.
Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix presided over the three-hour case-management conference with the representatives of the unions and the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to agree on a series of dates for tribunal hearings, negotiated separately for the other unions except TTUTA, which begins next year.
Police Social and Welfare Division head Gideon Dickson told the Express yesterday, that during a meeting on Wednesday evening with the membership they agreed to take the four per cent along with the allowances offered by the CPO, instead of going through the long drawn-out process before the courts.
“I do not know when we would be able to meet with the CPO to sign, as the matter is still before the Industrial Court and the Government are the only ones to take the matter out, knowing that this step can have positive implications. If you settle with the police service, knowing the constraints the officers are under, with respect to crime, it would be a step in the right direction for the authorities,” Dickson said.
Move to action
Asked whether he was concerned with what the other union heads would say, Dickson said his union rules are that the membership has to sanction the acceptance of the offer and they gave the green light, so the executive now moves into action.
“We know it is not the best offer under the public sector banner, so we are also looking at a job evaluation exercise, which is planned for us next fiscal year. The membership also spoke about the cost of living expenses increasing, hence why exceeding the offer,” Dickson emphasised.
Commenting on the issue, Fire Service Association (FSA) president Leo Ramkissoon said while he respects associations and unions’ decision to accept his offer, his membership has given no such directive.
“I respect the association and the unions right to take that decision, but it is still shocking to learn that the Police Social and Welfare Division accepted the offer as just recently, we were all standing firm against this offer, as a very unjust position,” he lamented.
Ramkissoon said his membership is not about to take a $200 increase for over a nine-year period.
“It not make sense, because the cost of goods would have gone up by 40 per cent. We reject the view that the State cannot do better. The Finance Minister recently said the budget is not in a deficit, so can’t the unions and associations get what is owed to us,” he stressed.
Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU), which represents the Port of Spain City Corporation Workers, was the only union to accept the four per cent in August, whilst the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, which is not unionised, accepted the offer in September.