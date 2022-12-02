Police take 4% pay raise

PEOPLE traversing the streets of Port of Spain yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, with some wanting the rumour of his firing to be true.

The Express polled several people in Downtown Port of Spain who had all heard and read a misleading Guardian online report that he had been relieved of his post.

By the time the minister of communications dismissed the rumour, people were already openly venting their feelings about Minister Hinds.

The language was mostly colourful, and some unprintable.

“A competent &&*^&*. The most ^&*$%##^^ in the People’s National Movement (PNM) party,” began one man.