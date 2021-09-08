Investigators are expected to return to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC by tomorrow for instructions on how to proceed against a group of people, including Christian Chandler, head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express yesterday that investigators had been working with the DPP’s office and they should return for instructions by the end of the week.
The investigation is being headed by Assistant Commissioner Gaffar.
“I can say the team of investigators, headed by ACP Gaffar, will be visiting the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions again by the end of the week. They went last Friday, and were tasked with particular actions to be taken before they could return. This is supposed to be completed by the end of this week, following which they will return to the DPP’s office for instructions on how to proceed,” Jacob said.
Statements have been recorded from officers of the T&T Coast Guard and a 27-year-old Maraval woman who claimed she was being held against her will on a yacht owned by Chandler, which led to the stand-off.
Chandler is under probe following the August 5 incident aboard his boat when he allegedly defied legal orders given by the Coast Guard to allow officers to board the vessel.
At the time of the standoff, police sources said Chandler had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition, and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, Streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines, and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammunition green tip.
As a result of his non-compliance, the Coast Guard called the TTPS Coastal Riverine Unit to intervene.
Officers fired warning shots and the Coast Guard then boarded Chandler’s yacht.
Apart from Chandler, three special reserve police officers attached to the Legal Unit were detained.
One had in his possession a Sig Sauer pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition; another had one Glock 19 9mm pistol and one magazine with 17 rounds 9mm ammunition; and the third with a Glock 45 9mm pistol and one magazine with 15 rounds 9mm ammunition.