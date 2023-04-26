Police ‘using all available resources’ to arrest, charge killers

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has said the police will use their available resources to arrest and charge the perpetrators of yesterday’s triple homicide in Charlo Village, Penal, and restore the sense of peace and safety to the public.
The Police Service, in a media release yesterday afternoon, said the TTPS, through the operatives at the South-Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, are currently engaged in the investigation of a triple homicide which involved three residents.
Anand Kumar, 42, his son, Kishore, 18, and Anand’s brother-in-law, Rolley Hosein, 26, were each shot in the head and upper body around 4 a.m.
Harewood-Christopher extended sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and said a team from the Victim and Witness Support Unit has engaged relatives to provide counselling and assistance to cope with the trauma.
A home visit with officers from the Penal district is scheduled to support the family members who were present at the time of the incident, the statement said.
Harewood-Christopher added, “We know that the family, the community and the entire nation at large are reeling from the negative impact of this brazen act of lawlessness, which causes persons to be gripped by fear as they try to continue in their daily routines.
“We will not shirk our responsibility, but use all our available resources to arrest and charge the perpetrators, and restore the sense of peace and safety to the public.”
She went on to state that the probable causes for the crime are being developed, and assured that all available resources have been deployed into investigating it.
The commissioner is also urging members of the public to share any information and evidence which will assist in bringing justice in the swiftest possible time.
Those with information can communicate directly through any police station, or through information hotlines at 555, 999, 911 or 800-TIPS.