Police: We try our best

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has responded to the concerns of relatives of missing persons, saying the police make all efforts to find all missing persons.
In a statement yesterday in response to a story headlined “Gary’s ‘Ignorance’ ”, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said, “We put all efforts to try to find all missing persons and do not consider any missing person as not wanting to be found. Only those who left and returned on their own.
“At no time did I say (at Tuesday’s news conference) that those persons who are still missing did not want to be found.
“I was speaking about the 820 out of the 940 who returned home in 2019. That was over 90 per cent.
“I was speaking about people who do not want to be found and, who were not actually missing.
“I was not referring to those persons who are actually missing. When you look at the number of persons who were reported missing, 820 returned home. Those were the persons who did not want to be found.”
According to Griffith, the vast majority of persons who were reported missing, actually returned home.
“The reason is that when they left home, they did not tell their families, those are the ones I was speaking about who did not want to be found,” he said.