Gary Griffith______use

Police Commissioner: Gary Griffith

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has responded to the concerns of relatives of missing persons, saying the police make all efforts to find all missing persons.

In a statement yesterday in response to a story headlined “Gary’s ‘Ignorance’ ”, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said, “We put all efforts to try to find all missing persons and do not consider any missing person as not wanting to be found. Only those who left and returned on their own.

“At no time did I say (at Tuesday’s news conference) that those persons who are still missing did not want to be found.

“I was speaking about the 820 out of the 940 who returned home in 2019. That was over 90 per cent.

“I was speaking about people who do not want to be found and, who were not actually missing.

“I was not referring to those persons who are actually missing. When you look at the number of persons who were reported missing, 820 returned home. Those were the persons who did not want to be found.”

According to Griffith, the vast majority of persons who were reported missing, actually returned home.

“The reason is that when they left home, they did not tell their families, those are the ones I was speaking about who did not want to be found,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
PHEW!

PHEW!

THREE men were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday following an explosion at National Petroleum Marketing Company’s (NP) Sea Lots compound.

The Express was told that about 12.54 p.m. two contract workers were working in the vicinity of the tank farm on the southern side of the main building. One of the men was operating a pump to remove residual fuel from a tank as part of a routine repair exercise when there was a loud rumbling, following which the tank exploded.

Police: We try our best

Police: We try our best

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has responded to the concerns of relatives of missing persons, saying the police make all efforts to find all missing persons.

In a statement yesterday in response to a story headlined “Gary’s ‘Ignorance’ ”, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said, “We put all efforts to try to find all missing persons and do not consider any missing person as not wanting to be found. Only those who left and returned on their own.

Murder of Ashanti: Driver to be charged

Murder of Ashanti: Driver to be charged

A 32-year-old man is expected to be brought before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, on the same day her relatives will say goodbye.

The suspect, who is from Laventille, was not charged up to last night but police were hoping to begin the process of laying the charge against him last night or by this morning.

Don’t forget Kesha

Don’t forget Kesha

In October 2019, a young mother put her son to sleep and walked across to a nearby bar to lime with friends. It was nothing unusual, her relatives said.

This time however, 21-year-old Kesha Darlington did not return to her home at Longden Street, Arima.

+3
‘Frightening police behaviour’

‘Frightening police behaviour’

IT is becoming “quite frightening” that in the face of numerous authorities already established by the courts on the legal way in which search warrants should be obtained and executed on premises, some police officers are still flouting the law and acting outside of its parameters.

And when it comes to media organisations, there are certain rules that must be followed before officers can legally enter such premises given that media organisations are protected by the Constitution and freedom of the press is one of the pillars of a democratic society.