Policewoman killed in crash

A woman police constable on her way home after church was killed almost instantly in a highway cross-over collision on Wednesday night.
WPC Susan Duncan-Thomas, 57, who is attached to the Maloney Police Station, was driving her vehicle on the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, when a Nissan Navara ploughed into the driver’s side of her Hyundai Creta.
The first responders found her Holy Bible and her TTPS badge when they investigated the wreckage.
Duncan-Thomas was a mother of three and a grandmother of five.
On Wednesday evening, she visited with one of her daughters, Sonja Thomas, and her grandchildren at their home in Tarouba Heights, then went to a prayer meeting at Cross Roads Pentecostal Church in Princes Town.
She returned to her daughter’s home in Tarouba and bade farewell to her family, telling them she would visit again this weekend.
At her home yesterday evening, Sonja said she was certain her mother was singing hymns when the pick-up collided with her vehicle.
“She was always singing praises to God and dancing. I am sure that is what she was doing when the vehicle crashed into her,” said the daughter.
Tragedy struck around 9.05 p.m., in the vicinity of the Harmony Hall overpass.
Police officers observed a black Nissan Navara facing west on the roadway, with damage. The officers also observed a black Hyundai Creta overturned on the western side of the road in a drain, and WPC Duncan-Thomas inside.
A police report stated that around 9 p.m., the Navara, driven by a 29-year-old man of Mon Desir Road, Rousillac, was proceeding along the south-bound lane of the highway when, in the vicinity of the Union Road overpass, he lost control of his vehicle.
The report said the Navara swerved across the median and landed on the north-bound lane and collided with Duncan-Thomas’ Creta.
A district medical officer pronounced her dead at the scene.
The other driver sustained injuries and was taken to San Fernando General Hospital by Emergency Medical Services paramedics.
‘Selfless’
Sonja Thomas said her mother was a police officer for about 27 years and worked in various units such as the Mounted Branch, Court and Process Division, and also at Barataria, Carenage, Mon Repos and San Juan stations.
“She loved life and she enjoyed helping people. She was selfless and would give her last $10 if she could help someone. She was easy to talk to, and had a very serious side. Last night at the scene, I looked at her and wondered, ‘what should I do, mummy?’,” wept the daughter.
“I am still with a lot of questions and need answers. We definitely will be seeking justice. She was happy-go-lucky heading home, singing in the car I am sure, and this vehicle just took her out,” she said.
And her fellow members of St James Pentecostal Church (SJPC) sent condolences to the children, grandchildren, friends, family and colleagues of Duncan-Thomas.
“A mighty prayer warrior and woman of God. Your investment in the ministry at SJPC was timely and impacting. Those who knew you will forever love and miss you. You have run your race well Sister Susan, you finished your course and kept the faith. We know that you are resting well in the comforting arms of Jesus, the One that you served with all of your might and strength,” the message stated.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week, pending testing for Covid-19.