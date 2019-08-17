Crime Tape

ANDRE SEEPERSAD was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of a physically challenged woman back in 2012.

Domwattie “Girly” Jadoonanan, 58, who suffered from polio, was found dead at her Ramsamooj Trace, Debe home. A post mortem revealed she was strangled.

State attorney Selwyn Richardson tendered 49 statements during the enquiry which proceeded by way of paper committal. The last statement was tendered yesterday.

Seepersad, 36 of Debe and who is also known as “Bagoo”, was represented by attorney Chantal Paul.

Connor committed him to stand trial for murder before the San Fernando High Court.

