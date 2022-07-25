Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh called on parents not to neglect the vaccination of their children amid growing vaccine hesitancy following the discovery of a new polio case in New York last week.
Speaking at the South-West Regional Health Authority’s (SWRHA) launch of the True Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign on Friday, Deyalsingh said he had previously alerted the country when polio was found in sewage in London.
He asked parents to be vigilant to how vaccine hesitancy around the Covid-19 vaccine has increased hesitancy towards vaccines in general.
“On the heels of Covid, then came monkeypox and on the heels of monkeypox is now coming a very scary development in New York. I don’t know if anyone read the international news this morning, but I started to alert the country a month ago that the polio virus was found in sewage in London and, yesterday, New York City recorded its first polio cases in a decade in a young adult who is now paralysed,” Deyalsingh said.
“The reason for me raising this morning is that I am advising parents and children to not give in and not pay undue attention to the anti-vaccine sentiment against the Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and seven being perpetrated by five individuals who should know better. The unsuspecting parent is not making the distinction between what they are hearing about Covid-19 vaccines, they are interpreting that information and transposing it to vaccines in general. That is the collateral damage that the anti-vaxxers have caused around the world,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the national vaccine programme, particularly for polio, was one or two per cent off from the national goal. For national herd immunity, he said, 95 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated, a figure that was previously obtained prior to the pandemic. Due to the lack of schooling over the past two years, vaccination rates have dropped, he said.
“The minimal requirement for herd immunity is 95 per cent. We used to attain that prior to Covid because to get into school, you had to show proof of childhood vaccinations being a part of the programme. Because schools were closed for two years, many parents did not have to go through that rigour and our MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), yellow fever, and polio vaccination rates dropped. We went on a drive, and we made up for that,” he said.
He asked parents to start vaccination regimens for their children.
“I want to urge parents who have not started the vaccination regime for their children for polio and other childhood diseases to please get on board and start the programme. It will be a sad day if in a country of 1.4 million people, which is relatively small, we get a case of measles, mumps, rubella, yellow fever, whooping cough or polio. We don’t want to see that here,” he said.