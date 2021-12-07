Political gurus surprised by margin of victory

Two political scientists have expressed surprise at the wide margin by which the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) defeated the People’s National Movement (PNM) in Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly election.
According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission yesterday, preliminary results of the THA election showed the PDP captured 14 out of the 15 electoral districts contested.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, political scientist Dr Winford James noted that while he expected the PDP to win the election, it wasn’t by such a great margin.
“It’s the margin that astounded me. The electorate gave the PDP a very huge victory. I was astounded by the gap between the PNM and the PDP but not by the fact that they won...,” he said.
The PNM has been governing Tobago for the last 21 years.
James asserted that political parties do not, as a rule, “go so long in power without being defeated”.
“This would have been their sixth election, but the population stopped them because the population reflected that they were recycling the same old promises and their behaviours were the same predictable behaviours around election time,” he said.
He said the Tobago population penalised the PNM for several things, including not keeping promises, taking their support for granted, not giving proper respect and regard to the aspirations of the people, behaving as if the party was more important than the people, the PNM’s “indecent” political charity in the lead-up to the elections and their campaign, led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, which sought to demonise PDP political leader Watson Duke and deputy leader Farley Augustine.
“Farley certainly doesn’t have a charge against him but the Prime Minister mocked him for his not living up to the Prime Minister’s sense of who should reflect what Bishop’s High School was all about,” James said.
He added: “So there was a lot in the social environment for people to be unhappy about and for them to vote accordingly.”
Three takeaways
for the PNM
Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said he, too, was surprised at the PDP’s margin of victory.
“I was in a position where I could see either party edging out the other one, and I say edging out because I was thinking along the line of 8-7 or at least 9-6. Anything beyond that would have been surprising to me,” he said.
He said one of the things the PNM should take away from their election loss is that their campaign strategy has to be revisited.
“Clearly, the negative campaign that they ran against the PDP leadership, while that may work in Trinidad because of the nature of the Trinidad society, being a plural society, and if you could undermine one side you could definitely get more people supporting the other side, that negative campaigning that we have been practising in Trinidad clearly did not work in Tobago, and that was simply because they don’t have the base that the PNM would have had in Trinidad, based on an ethnic or racial base. That did not exist in Tobago,” Ragoonath stated.
He said the second takeaway for the PNM is that money does not necessarily buy votes.
“You could throw as much money as you want within the system and that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to win.
“What we saw in the last three weeks to month is that there have been several attempts at literally throwing money at the Tobago electorate. For instance, the $50 million grants that the THA was giving out three weeks before the election and going right up until last Friday when the Self Help Commission was distributing cheques to individuals in Tobago, calling them in and personally handing them cheques without any publicity or the glare of the media...and in that context the perception was there that the PNM was literally giving away the State’s resources,” he said.
Ragoonath added: “The third takeaway, and this is purely based on the preliminary results I have seen, while we have seen the voter turnout remained largely in accordance with the norm, what we saw was that a significant proportion of the voters shifted allegiance from the PNM to the PDP, and the PNM should move to find out why that shift took place.”