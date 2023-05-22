“This is a political hit job designed to embarrass Steve Ferguson and to get a refund on the Piarco airport. That is the bottom line.”
So said Stephen Binhak, attorney for Steve Ferguson, in his closing statement to the jury on March 29, in the civil lawsuit filed by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago against Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung, Raul Gutierrez and others.
“Let’s assume there was a fraud (in the Piarco International Construction Project), even though there wasn’t... Who is involved in this fraud? The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago unanimously approved everything, the inter-ministerial task force approved everything, the Cabinet... every single relevant person in the government agreed...
“They knew they bought CP-9, CP-13 and the maintenance contract at much higher prices and either there was corruption and they did it knowing that was a possibility because corruption allegations were everywhere, or there was no corruption and they just bought what they had to buy to get things done. Either way, there is no liability (on Ferguson) in this case,” Binhak said.
Reiterating that Ferguson did nothing wrong, he said Ferguson’s instructions to everyone, specifically Birk Hillman, “was to design the best airport you have ever done in your life because whoever is the government there will be a commission of enquiry to check out what was built”.
On Ferguson invoking the Fifth to questions, Binhak said: “If you were being attacked by your own government and you were under charges in you own country for 20 years and then that same government that was trying to put you in jail, came and asked you about this, that’s totally reasonable to invoke your (Fifth Amendment) rights... Go back and look at the first question (to which Ferguson replied). Mr Ferguson says, ‘I invoke on the advice of my attorney’.”
On the alleged destruction of evidence, Binhak said: “No one condones... destruction of documents... But no one—there is no evidence that Mr Ferguson destroyed anything. No one said that. People destroyed documents. Why did they destroy documents? Because they were stealing from Northern (Construction).”
On racketeering and fraud allegations, Ferguson’s attorney stated: “The evidence shows he (Ferguson) was not part of a conspiracy... Even if they could get him by conspiracy, and they can’t, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago bought CP-3, CP-13 and CP-9 and the maintenance contract with the full knowledge of what they were getting, and they decided to do it to deliver on a political promise that they made to the people.
“You cannot buy something with full knowledge and then ask for your money back... That is not racketeering,” Binhak said.
Just a cheerleader
Binhak said Ferguson’s role in the Piarco airport matter was that he was a “cheerleader for an important public works project, and he switched (political) sides to do it and in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that is a dangerous, dangerous, dangerous thing to do”.
He said Ferguson had never been convicted of any crime anywhere in the world. He said while there is a document that says he is a fugitive, the Trinidad and Tobago courts specifically rejected the United States’ request to bring Ferguson to the US to face charges.
“So fugitive he is, a free man in his country with regard to that indictment in the United states. He has no obligation in Trinidad to come here and deal with that charge.”
On Ferguson’s multiple foreign accounts, he said: “Why would someone have a foreign bank account, let me tell you why... here is why you would have a foreign bank (account) because your name is Steve Ferguson and you have a credit facility by Raul Gutierrez and you are building airports all around the Caribbean and in multiple countries, you’re lending him money in Saudi Arabia. How many people in Saudi Arabia you think are taking Republic of Trinidad and Tobago dollars?
“No offence, it’s fine currency, but are you going to spend that in the United States? Nobody’s going to take it. Going to spend that in Saudi Arabia? Ain’t nobody going to take it. Are you going to use it to build an airport in Venezuela? Nobody going to take it. The reason they needed foreign bank accounts is they needed them to do business.”
Properly chosen
Binhak said Birk Hillman was “properly and appropriately chosen to design the airport and manage construction of the airport because they were the best bid. They were the best and most qualified”.
“Number two, CP-9 was properly bid and the AATT (Airports Authority of T&T) purchased it without any corruption at all.
“Number three, Ferguson had nothing to do with corruption regarding CP-13 or the maintenance contract,” Binhak said, adding that Ferguson had nothing to do with the selection of Birk Hillman.
He said the AATT’s submission before the (Justice Lennox) Deyalsingh committee rejected claims there was no corruption and that Birk Hillman had been improperly selected.
On the allegation that Birk Hillman paid Ferguson a US$1 million bribe, Ferguson’s lawyer denied it was a bribe and pointed out that Ron Birk said “this was a repayment for money owed and that Birk Hillman cleared this payment by getting advice from their lawyer”. The lawyer was (Eduardo) Hillman’s son, Louis Mannhy Hillman.
On the issue of having Soares Da Costa deliberately putting in a high bid so that Calmaquip’s bid would look more attractive, Binhak said what Gutierrez did was to bring in another bid because he knew that if Calmaquip was the only company bidding on the contract, it would be thrown out.
“He was quite confident that he would be the only person, the only company that would have a bid, and he didn’t want the bid abandoned so he got Soares Da Costa to put in a bid so there would be two bids so the AATT would not throw out his bid.
“Not to raise the price, [but] because they wouldn’t throw out his bid,” Binhak said.
“He Gutierrez) made that cover bid because he was worried it wasn’t going to happen. He knew there wasn’t corruption. He (Gutierrez) knew he was working alone in his own criminal scheme, not with anyone else...
“He said Steve Ferguson had nothing to do with his bidding and (with) his corruption and (with) his crime, and he felt horrible that Steve Ferguson had been dragged in.”
Political prosecution
Said Binhak: “Raul Gutierrez told you there was political prosecution because the PNM was in power.”
The attorney argued that the same AATT which told the Deyalsingh committee there was no corruption, “all of a sudden, under a new (PNM) government made new allegations”.
He said all that can be said is that money went “from an account to an account to an account”, but it could not be said it was connected to the airport.
“You can’t say that the priest is a drug dealer because maybe some of the dollars that the drug dealer had actually wound up in the pocket of the priest,” he said.
Gutierrez said Ferguson loaned money to the company Argentum (which the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago stated was owned by Ferguson), but Binhak said the company was not Ferguson’s but Maria Du Bois’ company, and the money was provided so that Maria Du Bois could buy a house.
He conceded that documents from the bank showed that Ferguson signed on behalf of Argentum, but he said there was some “ambiguity” and there was “clear evidence to the contrary” (to the allegation that Argentum was Ferguson’s)”.
He said Hillman admitted to hiring the companies (Techton, ESSA and AMA) to pay kickbacks.
He painted Northern Construction as a victim of, and not a conspirator to, the fraud.
Binhak said: “Hillman was stealing from Northern Construction and Hillman was stealing from (Ron) Birk. That had nothing to do with Steve Ferguson... They were hiding these kickbacks from Northern (Construction). And if Northern had found out, they would have shut this down as fast as a New York minute.”
“This is (Eduardo) Hillman (Waller) talking about bribery: (Hillman-Waller said): ‘I did not take a penny from Trinidad. If I take that penny profit, it was from Northern Construction. I want that on the record’.”
