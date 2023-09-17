Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he is taking “personal offence” to an act of vandalism at the recently commissioned Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Golden Grove Booster Station.
The station services part of the Lopinot/Bon Air West constituency he represents in the House of Representatives.
“So, this booster station, when it was commissioned, it was reported that it will be responsible for improving the supply of water to 15,000 people in Five Rivers and Arouca. So now that booster station is out of operation, about 15,000 people in Five Rivers and Arouca out of a water supply.
“In the meantime, WASA is doing its best to provide an alternative truck-borne supply, especially to public institutions, schools, health centres, etc, and a limited truck-borne supply will be available to some of the domestic customers,” Gonzales said in an interview with TV6 News yesterday.
The minister said he has noticed “there has been an increase in the number (of acts of) vandalism and/or sabotage” taking place at a number of the new installations placed under the Community Water Improvement Programme.
“It is very unfortunate and it is a matter that I am speaking with my colleague, the Minister of National Security, on because I suspect it is not only vandalism as a result of criminality, but it is also political sabotage taking place,” Gonzales said.
WASA, in a news release yesterday, advised customers “in the Five Rivers area, served by the Golden Grove Booster Station, who are presently experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply that this is due to vandalism of electrical equipment at the facility on Friday 15th September 2023”.
Gonzales said: “The vandalism of the Golden Grove booster—I take it personally, I take personal offence to it because that booster station is servicing almost half of my constituency of Lopinot/Bon Air West. I find it not curious but it is evidence to me that a lot of sabotage it taking place.”
WASA said the areas affected by the vandalism of the station include Upper Five Rivers: Manimore Road, Manoram Road, Laurel Hill, Davis Road, Spring Road, Mission Road, Jitman Road, Marcus Road, William Road, Bertie Road; Lower Five Rivers: from First Street to Ninth Street, Rainbow Crescent, Smith Development, Howell Settlement, and Cemetery Street.
WASA also said emergency repair works are expected to be completed by 6 a.m. today.
The Golden Grove Booster Station was commissioned on July 11 during a ceremony attended by Gonzales and Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, the MP for Arouca/Maloney.
“That booster station was commissioned to the tune of two to three million dollars and servicing quite a significant area in the East-West Corridor. Unfortunately, I was informed (yesterday) morning that there was vandalism over the course of the night and as a result of that, the booster station is out of operation,” Gonzales said.
“I will continue to liaise with my colleague, the Minister of National Security and we are also putting specific security measures in place to address these particular issues that we have been having in recent times, and I want to warn the perpetrators of these disgusting acts that, first, you are not going to break our spirits.
“We will continue to improve the supply of water to all of our people and these acts of sabotage and vandalism will only move towards strengthening our resolve to continue to improve the lives of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Gonzales said.