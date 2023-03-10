Politicians should not have input in awarding ‘silk’

WHAT is the proper procedure for attorneys to be appointed senior counsel?
As it currently stands, the President makes such appointments based on the advice of the Cabinet, a minister or the prime minister.
But is this really the legal process?
Senior Counsel Israel Khan says it is not.
Khan has therefore filed an interpretation summons in the High Court for it to be determined exactly how such appointments should be made. As far as he is concerned, there should be no input from any politicians in the award of “silk”.
The application was filed by attorneys Daniel Khan (Khan’s son) Ravi Heffes-Doon and Vincent Patterson earlier this week.
In the application, the attorneys are contending that the presidential power ought not to be based on advice from the Cabinet or prime minister. The President they said, is instead required to act on her own discretion or on the advice of anyone, or authority, including the chief justice but not the cabinet.
While this may be so, the attorneys contended that if the court were to agree with the arguments, it will have no effect on those who were appointed as senior counsel before the claim was filed.
In the application, Khan made reference to a legal notice that was gazetted in 1964.
That notice outlined that such appointments had to be made following advice received by the President from the prime minister.
However, Israel Khan, the most senior practising attorney at the criminal bar and head of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) stated this was not law, and was in contravention of sections of the Constitution.
In essence, Khan is contending that other bodies such as the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago or the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) were the ones that should make recommendations to the President, just not the Cabinet.
The 1964 legal notice set out the procedure for the appointment of what was then queen’s counsel since this country had not yet become a republic.
The notice stated that appointments were to be made by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister. When an application was received, the attorney general is then required to consult the chief justice, or “such other persons or bodies” he considers necessary, but is under no obligation to do so.
After such consultation, the AG is required to submit his recommendation to the prime minister who will advise the President. It was the position of the Office of the Attorney General in pre-action correspondence that the 1964 notice was saved law, not amenable to challenge, and he was bound by same.
In Khan’s view however, the notice was not saved law or law at all. Instead, he said the notice was irrelevant.
The application further stated that the independence of the bar was inimical to the rule of law and regulation of the profession, by Cabinet, to select “silk” was inconsistent with the Constitution and the powers it gives the President.
It went on to add that in a number of other jurisdictions, attorneys were required to apply to the Supreme Court for status of “silk” and were appointed based on the recommendation of the chief justice.
It also quoted Dr Keith Rowley in his capacity of Opposition Leader in 2011, when he stated that the awarding body for senior counsel should not be left in the hands of a “self-serving political directorate.”
His comments came after Chief Justice Ivor Archie, then Justice of Appeal Wendell Kangaloo, then-Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard and Anand Ramlogan, among a number of other attorneys were awarded “silk” by the People’s Partnership administration.
Following public uproar, Archie and Kangaloo eventually returned their instruments of appointment.
A date for the hearing of the matter has not yet been set.