ADVERSARIAL politics and policy-making could stand in the way of the implementation of the recommendations of the Caricom Crime Symposium.
So said Professor Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran yesterday as he commented on the impact and usefulness of the two-day Regional Crime Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue - The Crime Challenge which was held at the Hyatt Regency on Monday and Tuesday.
Deosaran, a criminologist, said the repeated concerns about the education system, the criminal justice system, the issue of sentencing and the non-implementation of the death penalty, gang and gun proliferation all had to be dealt within the framework of adversarial politics and policy-making and that would be a challenge for Caricom leaders.
He said the Caricom population was waiting on the implementation of actionable reforms. He said the controversy already generated as a result of the statements and recommendations about the rotation and exchange of members of the judiciary within the region and statements about the granting of bail, were a signal of the challenges to come.
Deosaran asked whether so many public safety and national security institutions had been allowed to become so inefficient and ineffective and wondered whether the Caricom solutions would bring a cure for the constitutionally independent institutions.
He said the post-symposium analysis would have to differentiate between recommendations for the entire region, such as the coastal radar, Caricom arrest warrants, integrated forensic services, shared intelligence and country-specific recommendations such as measures to combat home invasions and political corruption.
Deosaran said the Caricom leaders, in order to build and restore public confidence in some of the stakeholder agencies, should explain to the population why organisations such as the police, customs and immigration had not satisfactorily fulfilled their statutory functions particularly at the borders.
“Such explanation should preface implementation of new reforms. They have to avoid putting new wine in old bottles if the mistakes of the past are to be recognised and avoided,” he said.
He added that the Caricom team should prioritise the recommendations into short and long term, and provide regular reports to the Caricom population if it is to make this a truly democratic exercise. He said resources and institutional support should be given to those recommendations that are prioritised.
”If, heavens forbid, some of the recommendations cannot be successfully implemented in each Caricom state, it may be difficult to achieve success across the region,” he said. Deosaran said at least five of the recommendations, such as remedial programmes to treat with juvenile dropouts, had been applied nationally with questionable success, so the need for resources, direction and population support was urgent.
“Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hit the nail on the head when he advised that each country bring together its civic population—business, labour, academics, government, church, parents etc—to mobilise widespread support for any anti-crime policy; to consolidate and institutionalise such community support and establish a multi-sectoral National Crime and Violence Commission in each Caricom state to bring added impetus and value to the symposium’s long-term objectives,” Deosaran stated.
“So while the symposium has received many welcoming voices, it still has a long procedural and political journey and our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, its host, is really on a high-stakes mission from the welcoming plains to a quite challenging mountain,” he said.