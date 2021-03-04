PolSC denies comissioning poll by Procope

The Police Service Commission (PolSC) has denied that it commissioned a poll done by Market Research and Analytics Consultant Akilah Procope on the performance of the Commissioner of Police and the TTPS.
The PolSC made the disclaimer in response to an article in yesterday’s Guardian headlined “Griffith scores highly in performance survey”.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith told the Express yesterday that the (Procope) poll was commissioned by the TTPS. “It is what we do annually to monitor our performance,” he said, stressing that the poll was done by an external agency.
The PolSC’s release stated that the claim in the Guardian story—that the PSC had commissioned the poll, “is untrue, misleading and negligently made” and had a negative impact on the “independence and integrity” of the PolSC.
The PolSC said two surveys were conducted under its aegis on the TTPS annually.
But in both instances, the commission utilised the in-house resources of the PolSC secretariat to undertake the survey.
It said the first survey—the Public Trust, Confidence and Satisfaction Survey of the TTPS—took place over the period Wednesday, October 14, to Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The second survey—Employee Satisfaction Survey for Members of the TTPS—took place from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 30, 2020.
The PolSC also stressed that it “adheres to the principle that the performance of the Commissioner of Police is confidential and must be guarded from inappropriate disclosure”.
The PolSC called for a retraction and an apology from the Guardian.