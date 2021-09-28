PolSC nominee applied to be top cop 3 years ago

Vincel Edwards, the nominee the President sent last year via notification to the Parliament to be appointed to the Police Service Commission (PolSC), had applied for the post of top cop three years ago and ranked 16th on the merit list.
This was revealed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the United National Congress’ (UNC) Monday night meeting.
The former prime minister said she does not dispute that a notification (naming Edwards) was sent to Parliament by President Paula-Mae Weekes, but it was done in June 2020 and there was no notification before the Parliament in this current session.
She said with the dissolution of the Parliament last year for elections, that notification was, in effect, “dead”, as she noted there were about 36 parliamentary Order Papers in the last 15 months and no such notification was laid.
She disclosed that new information has come to light regarding Edwards.
“What has now come to my attention, which I didn’t know then, is that the person named in that notification, Vincel Edwards—he was an applicant the last time the post of Commissioner of Police became vacant,” she said.
Referring to the document, Persad-Bissessar noted that number one on the merit list was Deodath Dulalchan.
Gary Griffith had placed second, while Edwards came in at 16th.
“There may well be now a conflict of interest where a person who applied to get that job is now going to be in a position, if placed on the Police Service Commission, to choose the person to become Commissioner of Police,” she said.
She questioned how a person who placed 16th could evaluate persons who scored higher than him.
“I am told he scored 53 out of 100 per cent with respect to that KPMG merit list,” she said.
The notification
There was contention at the weekend between Persad-Bissessar and the President over this notification.
Persad-Bissessar on Saturday had taken issue with a statement from the Office of the President earlier that day, which said, “There is a notification which is with Parliament at this time.”
The Opposition Leader stated this was untrue, as she noted that under law, the President is obligated to first consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, and to date no such consultation has taken place with her.
On Sunday, the Office of the President issued a release seeking to correct Persad-Bissessar, pointing out that the President had issued a notification dated June 10, 2020, in respect of Vincel Edwards as a nominee for PolSC member.
The President stated that Edwards’ name was sent after consultation with the both leaders.
“It is our understanding, that the Leader of Government Business having given a directive during the last sitting of Parliament that the notification be placed on the Order Paper for the next sitting, that the notification is currently with the Clerk of the House for placing on the Order Paper,” stated the Office of the President.
Persad-Bissessar, however, argued that this cannot be the case.
“I repeat, there is no notification before the Parliament since June 2020,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar chastised Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis for misleading the President. “WPC Camille is playing smart with foolishness. As leader of the House, she should know better. Maybe she is mis-advising the President, too? I don’t know, I’m asking, they are both Bishops schoolmates, they’re probably friends,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar maintained that the President owes the country answers, as she noted that a President can be removed from office for breaching the law.
She said the President must answer whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley visited President’s House on August 12.
She said the President must also answer why she did not send the merit list to the Parliament with respect to nominees for acting Police Commissioner.
“Was this wilfully done? And I ask that for a very serious reason because under Section 35 of our Constitution, a President can be removed from office if a President wilfully breaches any Provision of the Constitution.
“So, Madame President, you owe an explanation. You must tell us this was not wilfully done,” she said.
Bliss must go
Persad-Bissessar said further that PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad must go.
She noted since she called for the entire board to resign, all members, save for Seepersad, have resigned and the board collapsed. “She (Seepersad) must go because she is at the very centre of what unfolded to create a constitutional crisis that we have. Therefore, why is it that she is still sitting there?” she asked.
She said the “greatest questions” go to Seepersad because she was the one who unilaterally suspended Griffith.
She added that Seepersad has to also answer why she broke the law by appointing Griffith to act in the first place.
Faris must go
Persad-Bissessar further reiterated her call for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to demit office.
She said no amount of talking from him will take away from the fact that the Order he brought to Parliament to have Griffith appointed as acting top cop was “bad”.
She said the law was designed to pick one person, on contract, to act.
“You do not ever make law for one person. That again is where you are totally incompetent,” she said.
She noted that former Justice Rolston Nelson gave an opinion that the law is unconstitutional, and the Prime Minister accepts this advice that the order was bad.
“We have been calling for you to go since your children were found to be toting these huge guns out there. What has become of that investigation? That is why, Faris, you may be trying to control who becomes Commissioner of Police,” she said.
“Something is rotten at the very core, at the head of this Government, and that is that they are operating like a mafia. A mafioso gangster government. A clique, a clan like a lodge,” she said.
She said the Opposition has been discussing the filing of a motion of no confidence in Al-Rawi.