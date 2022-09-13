Resplendent in purple, President Paula-Mae Weekes mounted the red podium, and sang the National Anthem lustily at the ceremonial opening of Parliament at the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday.
She cut an elegant portrait with her immaculately coiffured hair, turquoise earrings, a gold brooch and black shoes.
Afterwards, she inspected the Defence Force military procession, who had taken up a central position outside the historic Red House.
There were elements of pomp and fanfare. In the background, the strains of veteran calypsonian Valentino’ classic “Life Is A Stage” reverberated on the humid atmosphere. Bells rang out at the neighbouring Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Meanwhile, a sprinkling of spectators had gathered in the “University of Woodford Square.” From all accounts, they appeared to be enjoying the moment. They busied themselves taking selfies and pictures of the military, who looked smart in their red and green berets and glistening black boots.
After the first inspection of the troops, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and Senate President Christine Kangaloo escorted the President into the Parliamentary Chamber. In keeping with the sombre, yet auspicious occasion, both women were decked in flowing black and gold robes. After tending to the business of the Parliament, President Weekes mounted the podium and sang the National Anthem, for a second time. Then she proceeded to inspect the forces again. Eventually, she was escorted to her convoy under the canopy of black brollies. Around 2.30 p.m. the rains came.
Members of the military continued to march in the rain to a medley of music of late soca superstar Blaxx.
Seizing the opportunity, some members of the military, who wished to remain unnamed, complained about the “four per cent offer”.
“How are we expected to live on 2013 salaries? This country has money,” said one. Another said “corruption was preventing our country from truly progressing.”
On a more pleasant note, they expressed pride that the Defence Force Steel Orchestra had performed for the late Queen Elizabeth 11 in May. Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 8.
Proud to be Trini
Sporting Emancipation attire, San Juan resident Carol Lynch said: “I went to visit a friend. I was passing. I did not know all of this fancy atmosphere went with the opening of Parliament. I decided to stop and take some photographs. I like what I see. I’m excited.”
Lynch also expressed her admiration for the late queen Elizabeth 11. She also said she wanted to engage in mission work and empower women and young girls.
“ I don’t know if I can make 96. But I give God thanks for life and his blessings. I can see myself doing mission work in Africa. We need to encourage women. Be there for them. Visit them when they are sick. Look out for each other,” said Lynch.
Up came Arima resident Sydney Matthews, 21, who gushed: “It’s the first time I am seeing this parade. I know there is a parade at Independence. I work at Nalis in the Heritage Section. There is a lot of talk about preserving local History. It’s amazing.”
Her colleague Arouca resident Destiny Williams, 22, added: “I never saw something like this before. I raced over to see it. I am feeling like a ‘bite up shilling’. I am so happy. I am proud to be Trini.”