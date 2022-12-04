Poor grades for Hinds, flood help

The reaction of the public to a false report that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had been fired demonstrates a lack of confidence in him and a widespread dissatisfaction with his performance in the critical portfolio.
This is according to political analysts who spoke with the Sunday Express following the rumours of Hinds’ firing which circulated last week.
On Thursday, social media erupted in what can only be described as celebration following a media report that Hinds’ appointment had been revoked.
Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga however dismissed the rumour as “the rantings of a political aspirant intent on mischief” and Hinds later made it clear in a Facebook post that he was still on the job.
However members of the public interviewed in Port of Spain, by the Express, including some of Hinds’ own constituents, had expressed joy at his reported dismissal and disappointment at learning that it was only a rumour. Speaking with the Sunday Express, political analyst Dr Maukesh Basdeo said this reaction was telling.
“It would demonstrate and signal a high level of dissatisfaction of where crime has reached in Trinidad and Tobago. The population would have expressed some level of satisfaction with his removal,” he said.
Basdeo said it was also telling that the public did not seem to care about who would replace Hinds, only that Hinds be removed.
“The posting on the media page (Guardian online) was for the revocation of the appointment, it never identified a replacement,” he noted.
“It really shows that persons would have been satisfied with a simple removal not knowing who would have been the replacement for the ministerial portfolio. So I would say that a high level of dissatisfaction is present within the country.”
Basdeo said this is something the Prime Minister ought to consider.
“The decision to revoke his appointment, that power is vested in the discretion of a Prime Minister... it has raised a number of issues primarily where we have reached with the level of crime. We have crossed 550 murders and all possibility that we will record somewhere in the vicinity of 570 to 575 if the trend continues.
“With these figures, one can say the Prime Minister may need to truly reflect and think about the portfolio because little has been achieved since Minister Hinds has been at the helm of the Ministry of National Security,” Basdeo said.
Basdeo, however, said Hinds alone cannot be blamed for failure to control crime.
“This administration has been in office for seven years. Hinds has been part of the administration, part of Cabinet. It is a collective decision-making process and the responsibility is collective. Crime is not only the responsibility of the Ministry of National Security. There are multiple ministries that play a significant part in dealing and treating with crime. One cannot separate policy formation from implementation. Mr Hinds has found himself in this position but it also represents a failure on the part of policies of the government,” he said.
Political commentator Ralph Maraj said it was clear that the public had no confidence in Hinds.
“He is universally viewed as being totally inefficient and I thought that (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley had at last come to his senses. Rowley ought to have dismissed him a long time ago. I hope the Government takes the public reaction into consideration and how the public views him.”
Maraj summed up Hinds’ performance as “utterly disastrous”.
“He should be removed. I was relieved to hear he was removed and sorely disappointed when I read it was a rumour. The man is a disaster and totally inefficient and he has been inefficient in everything he has done so far except talking hollowness,” he said.
The PM’s choice
Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said the public has demonstrated a lack of confidence in Hinds and that he, too, has serious concerns with not only Hinds but Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob as well.
Noting that Jacob had given himself a B+ grade for his own performance, he said:
“I have serious concerns about the ratings these people give themselves and I do not believe Fitzgerald Hinds is making an impact in the Ministry of National Security. I see them giving themselves B+ and I cannot give them such high grades.”
Despite this, Ragoonath said the decision to revoke Hinds’ appointment rests in the hands of the Prime Minister who may be satisfied with Hinds’ performance.
“While we may want to say that he should be removed the final say on that matter is with the PM and if the PM is happy to have him there then nothing else can be done, regardless of what the population may want. In the same way there is a significant portion of the population who have been calling for the return of Gary Griffith in the Police Commissioner seat. The population may have one perspective, the fact remains that it is the PM’s choice and the PM determines who fits in what position.”
Unequal disaster response
Also commenting on the Government’s response to the devastating flooding that affected various communities last week, Ragoonath said the public was not happy with the level of support from the State.
“I think the government has not responded in a timely manner that people would have expected,” he said.
“There are instances where people have been flooded out for weeks... still they have been slow in reacting. The question is to what extent the Government has been doing all that it can, not necessarily to mitigate the floods, but to give support to citizens, to make sure that those people who were flooded out and couldn’t go to their homes were fed. Those are the kinds of things people would have expected the Government to put in place.”
Ragoonath said there was also a level of inequality in the flood response in different communities.
“We saw a difference when the Greenvale flooding occurred, people were getting cash grants almost immediately and now we are seeing a totally different scenario playing out where people are being told to apply online...citizens have to wait on grants, the grant doesn’t come immediately,” he said.
Basdeo said he, too, felt that the disaster management plan was not “up to par”.
“Their management of the flooding over the last two weeks has not been at a level of acceptance and that is reflected in some of the sentiments that have been raised by members in various communities that were affected by the floods,” he said.