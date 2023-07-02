‘Poor, horrible, insulting’ service

WEEKS away from the local government election, residents of Siparia and environs are saying “vote for what?” and “waste of time”.
They say they have been “treated worse than dogs” by successive governments and municipal officials.
As the Sunday Express continues its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services ahead of the August 14, 2023, election, visits to the heart of Siparia and nearby communities, including parts of Erin, yielded harsh criticisms for the Siparia Regional Corporation.
Residents, business people and the unemployed asked “why should I vote?”, saying the service was at this time “poor, horrible, insulting” and they expected no change even if the Government should implement its planned reform of the system.
The words “property tax” typically caused hands to fly, eyes to widen and lips to curl, with every person the Sunday Express spoke with saying they were “not ready” to foot additional expenses at the end of the year.
Deep disappointment at the rate of development was expressed last Thursday by the town that annually brings to life Supari Mai—the post-Easter festival that sees reverently crafted effigies of the “Black Madonna” floating through the streets, followed by celebrations and devotion by a cosmopolitan crowd.
Many said “gross disrespect” has been shown to Siparia and surrounding communities—from lack of expansion and upkeep of infrastructure to the “painful” decline of some treasured historical buildings.
Promises were not kept that the town would benefit from downstream business opportunities out of the energy industry, many said, and plans to modernise commercial, recreational and residential areas have mostly failed to materialise, they said.
Instead, many said “neglect”, “political games” and corruption have been turning the town into a “shanty”, with many saying they felt “massive” and “total” disconnect with the sitting Government, the Opposition UNC and most officials elected to serve.
One man at a hardware store, who did not want to be named, said he often recalls the words of late prime minister Dr Eric Williams, that if Trinidad was a “donkey”, Siparia would have been its “tail”.
Many persons expressed dissatisfaction with the UNC-led regional corporation, as well as with MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former prime minister and Opposition Leader.
Siparia was settled by the first Spanish colonists and there Catholicism’s Virgin Mary evolved into a darker-skinned “Divine Shepherdess”, also called La Divina Pastora.
She is worshipped across religions and is also known as The Madonna Murti, Siparee or Supari Mai (Mother of Siparia).
Hindus respect Her and as a representation of the female deities Kali, Durga and Lakshmi.
This week, people in those communities prayed for relief from floods, money woes, unemployment and crime.
High Street hurt
It was a busy month-end Thursday in many parts of the country—except High Street, Siparia.
The town centre was “dead”, as one variety store owner put it.
“You can’t tell when it’s month end anymore,” she said.
Outside of Christmas, Mother’s Day and back-to-school bustles, business owners said cash flow post Covid-19 has been “so very bad” and many who are still open are just keeping afloat.
While many and a variety of people spoke to this newspaper, few wished to go on record, saying they feared losing business or “did not want to be directly involved”.
They cited fears of crime as well, with one retiree stating, “People are getting killed and so on for nothing these days.”
High Street was quiet, with few shoppers or commuters and glum-looking owners and employees peering out store fronts.
“On some days, the only thing missing is the tumbleweed in the streets,” said one variety store owner. The woman said she was currently looking for a cheaper place to rent for her store, and was desperately trying to avoid closing down, having lost over $75,000 in goods last Christmas to thieves who struck at another location.
“After the pandemic, things were already so bad, and then that happened,” the woman said.
“I moved to High Street, hoping to recover financially, but all I am doing is paying rent. This is not the Siparia we knew. I am going to have to move or things pick up, or I won’t survive.”
She and others said several large spaces within the town were being underutilised and could have accommodated “modern, affordable” commercial rentals.
This included an area being used as a car park, which formerly housed the Siparia Library.
Clothing, plant, household, book and general stores cried out for business to return, and several store owners said traffic—and spending—had also declined in the area with the shrinking energy industry.
“South is definitely suffering the effects of the energy decline,” said one pharmacy operator. “You don’t get that same traffic, working people from all over the country passing through and spending money.”
Many accused the regional corporation of “not caring” and being “a law unto themselves”.
Roads and drains were severely neglected, people said, and flash and heavy street flooding had occurred with last week’s rains.
Harrilal Seebalack, a veteran on the Siparia/Penal taxi stand and spokesperson for the drivers’ association, questioned traffic changes he said were imposed by the corporation. The taxi stand faces the corporation building, and drivers were once allowed to turn right onto High Street with passengers.
Pointing to a sign installed at the top of the stand last year, which prohibits drivers turning right and instead directs them left, Seebalack insisted the rule be struck and the sign removed.
“This is a terrible inconvenience to the passengers, as we have to make an entire route to reconnect to the same place,” a frustrated Seebalack said.
He said the added time has reduced taxi-drivers’ income and claimed the corporation has been unclear as to the reason behind the change.
People said they had hoped to see a new level of development “when Kamla was in power”, and called on the Siparia Regional Corporation to use its funding and render service.
Historical shame
Wild vines shrouding it like a garment of mourning, the once-splendid “old” Siparia Post Office is almost unsalvageable.
Some faded glory still shines out, but passers-by on High Street describe it as a crying shame.
“The regional corporations should have responsibility for things like these,” said business manager Mary Sequea.
Sequea, however, did not have major issues with the corporation’s general performance, saying, “On the whole, there’s not that much to complain about.”
Asked about property tax, which the Government has said it intends to implement at the end of this year, Sequea said she intends to pay because she has to.
“No one likes to pay tax but sometimes, you have to pay tax. Death and taxes... are inevitable,” she said.
But like many, some of whom said they would pay “reluctantly”, Sequea said she was not hopeful that value for money would be returned through promised local government reform and improved municipal services.
One hardware store employee said she felt it “unfair” that the Government was, “in these hard times”, seeking to further tax private property owners.
“We are paying VAT, food prices out of control, the price of everything is so high, more for current, more for gas... oh gosh!” she exclaimed.
“And everything is so bad, the roads are destroying people’s cars, some people have no water and have to buy, flooding, crime. People have to send their children to school...”
On the SS Erin Road, one group of Waddle Village residents said they were hard-pressed for words, so great was their distress.
Skinner Trace collapsed in October 2022 following countrywide flooding, and has remained impassable from SS Erin Road since then.
Some residents are forced to park their vehicles on the SS Erin Road and cross the Skinner Trace chasm via wooden-plank bridges to their homes.
Residents and emergency responders must now use what was described as “an unreliable back road”, and concerns were expressed as to “the possibility of lives being lost in an emergency”.
President of the Skinner Trace Upliftment Group Nicholas Pereira sent out an “urgent appeal” that the landslip and others along that road be repaired.
The group, located inside Skinner Trace, has been advocating for repairs since the collapse, but say they were told by municipal and Government officials that the operation would be costly, Pereira said.
He was among those questioning the cost of lives, noting that the alternative route could become impassable during heavy rains and was in need of repairs.
Pereira said the residents of Skinner Trace and environs were “law-abiding” and hoped to see work begin on the collapsed road soon.
Residents also complained about an increase in crime, including theft of agricultural machinery and house break-ins.
The majority expressed lack of interest in the upcoming local government election, and one woman said “if rain and thing falling that day, I might not go through the trouble”.
Also noticeable were complaints that enough public sensitisation hasn’t been done, and some were unclear as to changes to their boundaries and which regional corporation would serve them.
“People don’t want to wait until they get a polling card, or nearly election day, to find out who they are voting for,” one Waddle Village resident said.