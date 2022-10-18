POOR NELSON

King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson who lives in the UK claimed that when his father died in Jamaica in 2020 he did not have funds to attend the funeral.
In a draft statement of agreed facts accompanying his claim for breach of the indemnity agreement against the State, Nelson’s attorneys stated that his prosecution for criminal charges in Trinidad and the sharing of his notarised statement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) affected his ability to earn a living.
The statement also said Nelson, who was born in 1958, was 58 at the time in 2016, the year prior to giving his notorised statement to then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, and “had no funds saved for a pension”.
In 2017 Nelson turned State witness and provided a notarised statement to Al-Rawi which contained allegations about a “kick back” scheme he (Nelson) was involved in with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
In 2019, Nelson was charged in Trinidad with conspiracy contrary to contravene section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Conspiracy contrary to common law to contravene Section 45 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
On March 2, 2020 Nelson was sentenced and ordered to pay a fine of TT$2.5 million or serve three years hard labour.
The statement noted that it was Nelson’s intention to return to work after his battle with cancer.
It added that during his period of cancer, he remained a member of 39 Essex Chambers where he practised law for 26 years and if he was not excluded from the Chambers he would have returned in 2019 as a full practicing member with all benefits including medical.
No source of income
The statement indicated that in March 2016, Nelson was diagnosed with cancer and took a sabbatical from work to focus on treatment.
During 2016 he had treatment at a specialist care centre in New York, USA, which was ineffective.
In March 2018 he underwent surgery in London under the care of “world renowned oncologist” Prof Mark Emberton and thereafter was cancer free.
He made attempts to get work and former clients, one a utilities company, informed him that their compliance department would not permit then to instruct a lawyer who was the subject of bribery/corruption allegations/investigations.
According to the statement, it was Nelson’s intention, after recovery, to return to 39 Essex Street Barristers but he was excluded due to investigations by the NCA.
The statement added that from the beginning of 2018 he was “anxious to return to work” because his projections showed that in two years his funds would be exhausted.
His financial position was such that in June 2019 he was £1,303.00 overdrawn at the bank.
The statement noted that in March 2020 his bank account was closed because the NCA disclosed to the bank his prosecution in Trinidad.
In August 2020, his father died in Jamaica and he was unable to attend the funeral “because he was unable to afford the airfare and hotel bills.”
The statement added that returning to practise at Essex Street Chambers was a “pressing imperative” because he had “no source of income”.
As a result of his exclusion from 39 Essex Street Chambers and “inevitable disbarment”, and the media and internet reporting of his prosecution and conviction he can no longer practise as a barrister, according to the statement.
Background
In a $100 million civil proceedings case against the Attorney General for breach of the indemnity agreement, Nelson is seeking a number of relief from the courts including the sum of £12,163,460 for the loss of chance, in the period 2019 to 2028 inclusive, to earn an income as Barrister from third part clients.
He is also claiming the loss of benefit of BUPA medical insurance and is thereby entitled to an indemnity in the sum of £71,858.40.
The Office of the AG under Al-Rawi had paid Nelson the outstanding legal fees owed to him to the tune of about TT$11 million prior to his conviction.
According to documents which were previously laid in the Parliament, Nelson was paid $10,230,502.96 between 2017 and 2018 and $768,718.50 between 2018 and 2019.
Between 2010 and 2015 he was paid $40,671,814.26.
All his legal bills and travel and hotel expenditure with respect to his charges and conviction in Trinidad as well as the investigation by the NCA were paid for by the T&T Office of the Attorney General.