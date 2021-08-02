Despite a free pizza voucher incentive, there was a poor turnout at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, during the walk-in vaccination drive yesterday.
While the pizza vouchers were finished within the first two hours, things quickly slowed down as the number of people standing in line dwindled.
The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), in an advertisement on Sunday, announced that the first 200 people to be vaccinated yesterday would be rewarded with vouchers.
The incentive was a collaboration between the SWRHA and Little Caesar’s Pizza.
In May, the Government announced the first walk-in vaccination drive, which saw thousands of citizens standing in line at health centres across the country. Most of these people were turned away due to mass gathering and a lack of available vaccines.
Vaccine hesitancy
The SWRHA released a statement yesterday indicating that over this holiday weekend, the authority administered about 1,000 first doses.
The authority urged people who reside in South and Central Trinidad to get vaccinated at any of its two mass vaccination sites, the Southern Academy, San Fernando, and Penal PowerGen Station. The public can also avail themselves of the drive-through at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.
Meanwhile, after successfully inoculating over 500 migrants with the Sinopharm vaccine on Sunday, SEWA International Trinidad and Tobago (SewaTT), in conjunction with the Living Water Community and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), resumed its migrant-focused vaccination drive yesterday.
President of SewaTT Revan Teelucksingh, who was on site, told the Express they were looking to vaccinate close to 3,000 migrants during its two-day vaccination drive, but the turnout so far has been small.
Just two hours into the vaccination drive, which started at 9 a.m. yesterday, approximately 250 people were inoculated, Teelucksingh said. He attributes the poor turnout to vaccine hesitancy.
Teelucksingh said one of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy amongst the migrant population was a lack of information.
“There is a deficit of information. We also have to look at how they are getting information. People assume, and you find fake news taking over. We have informally asked people why their family or other people you know didn’t come to get the vaccine. By and large, it is just getting the information out properly to them.”
Teelucksingh said to assist with communication, they have partnered with the Living Water Community and the UNHCR.
“We have at least 50 bilingual or multilingual volunteers to answer any questions for those accepting the vaccine. We have catered for people who speak French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Urdu and different languages based in Africa.”
Teelucksingh appealed to citizens and migrants alike to help one another get vaccinated.
“The migrants can go to any site because all mass vaccination sites accept every person. We are not interested in your legal status. We are only interested in the health aspect of it. All you need to enter is one form of ID, from any country,” he said.
By 5 p.m., 1,100 people were vaccinated at the Divali Nagar site, Teelucksingh said.
“We wanted to get 3,000 today—but 1,100 is still better than 600 yesterday.”
For migrants and all others interested in taking the vaccine, call or WhatsApp 333-Sewa (7392) for assistance, Teelucksingh said.