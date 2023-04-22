Port to get working mobile scanners in 2024, says Imbert

May 6, 2023.

In exactly 14 days, calypso legend David Michael Rudder will perform his final full show at 7.0 the Concert. Rudder’s 70th celebration is scheduled for his birthday—Saturday, May 6—at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.

The Belmont-born high priest of soca announced it would be his final “High Mas” after revealing his ongoing battle with the progressively debilitating Parkinson’s disease. Rudder went public yesterday with his medical condition during a sit-down with the media at Kafe Blue (formerly Kaiso Blues Kafe), on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

“I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” a stoic Rudder told a silent room, tears leaking out of the corners of both eyes.