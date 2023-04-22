Port to get working mobile scanners in 2024, says Imbert

The Port of Port of Spain will have functioning mobile scanners in 2024 to replace the four decommissioned scanners.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said yesterday that he was “reasonably confident that the scanners would be operational in fiscal 2024”.
In November 2022, a Joint Select Committee was told that the four mobile cargo and container scanners at the Port of Port of Spain had not been functioning since 2021.
Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Imbert said tenders were published on December 20, 2022, with a closing date of January 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. However, the closing date for submission of tenders was then extended to February 9. He said tenders were received on February 9, with seven offers received, namely:
• Sectus Technologies Inc
• Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT)
• Nutech Company Ltd
• Precision Point Caribbean Ltd
• Hiltech Services Ltd
• Installation Technologies International BV
• PRD Security Services Ltd.
Imbert said the initial evaluation and the preparation of the short list of the qualified tenderers was then completed by March 31, and site visits were currently in progress to inspect and view the scanner systems proposed by the short-listed firms, in actual operation in a working port environment. These site visits will be completed on April 23, he said.
Imbert said the decision on the best scanner proposal is expected to be made by April 28, with the award of contract expected on May 5.
“The time for the manufacture of the new scanners will be determined upon completion of the exercise being conducted by the evaluation committee, but it is expected that the delivery and installation of the mobile scanners will be completed in fiscal year 2024,” he said.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles’ question of whether this meant that guns would come into the ports of Trinidad and Tobago unchecked until that time was ruled out of order by the House Speaker.
Asked by Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram what was the average time frame for the production of the scanners, Imbert said once the award is made, that time would be determined, but he was reasonably confident there would be functional scanners in fiscal 2024.
“Scanners are not shelf items, you can’t go to the supermarket and buy them,” Imbert said.
Asked by Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo what had been put in place to deal with the security deficit at the port caused by the absence of mobile scanners, Imbert said there were six fixed scanners that were operational.
He said that in T&T, as much as 20 per cent of containers were inspected while the world average was just five per cent. “So there are many other mechanisms in place for the inspection of containers,” Imbert said.
In response to another question from Tancoo, this time on the name of the private consultant/consultancy firm hired to develop the strategic plan for the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority, Imbert said that Ernest and Young had been hired via a broad-based tendering process to do the strategic plan for the TTRA.
He said the plan had been laid in the Parliament.