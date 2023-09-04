PoS buyers in last-minute rush

IT was an unusually busy Sunday in downtown Port of Spain yesterday, as shoppers hit stores to do their last- minute back-to-school shopping.
Some people said they opted to wait until yesterday to get shopping done as bookstores and supermarkets were packed on Saturday.
At Ishmael M Khan Bookstore on Henry Street, Annella Applewhite, accompanied by her three sons, double- checked their book lists.
“Their father bought their stuff but missed a few stationery. So I’m just making sure they get them. One or two of the text books were out of stock so he wasn’t able to get them. Yesterday we came to get the stuff but it was a disaster in town. The malls were also packed,” she told the Express.
Another woman said she had only ventured out to pick up a protractor and ruler for her daughter who was entering Form Five.
“Since last week I’m trying to get it. But the amount of people in the lines turned me off. I said well today is Sunday, so the store won’t be as busy,” she said.
The scene inside Centre Variety Store on Independence Square was more chaotic, with long lines and barely any walking room along the isles.
“I only get paid yesterday, so I didn’t have a choice but to come today to get my child’s rest of books. I got all her text books and copybooks but she needed some notebooks, socks and vests,” a young woman told the Express as she secured her space in line.
The few shoppers at Asia Resource Ltd, a variety store located on Charlotte Street, said they came for school snacks and stationery.
“The lines in the grocery were too long and I just needed a few things for my son, so I come here instead,” one shopper said.