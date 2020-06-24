One week after being presented with a petition for the removal of Christopher Columbus monuments, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has withdrawn from the matter.
During the city corporation’s statutory meeting yesterday at City Hall, Port of Spain, Martinez said, “Over the past couple of weeks, various views are being expressed in the media about the historic Columbus monument which was donated to the city in 1881. The decision to remove or leave the Columbus statue has raised a much larger issue, particularly regarding the facts relating to our nation’s history.
“Although the emerging view is that the statue should be taken down and placed in a museum, it is our stance as a responsible corporation and the fact that the capital city, and the square where the statue is placed, is not only utilised by citizens of Port of Spain but by the wider population. The matter therefore has become a national issue and, as such, beyond the sole purview of the Port of Spain corporation. Therefore, as mayor, I withdraw from the matter as I await the input, advice and policy decision from relevant arms of the national Government.”
Martinez also told the Express the petition was not properly constructed with no formal letter addressed to him attached to the signatures, as is standard procedure. As such, it will now be returned to the chief petitioner.
And labelling it is a national issue, he said he believes the Government is best suited to address it going forward.
Contacted yesterday, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein, via telephone interview, said the mayor had not reached out to him.
Last Wednesday, director of the Cross Rhodes Freedom Project Shabaka Kambon presented Martinez with a petition of over 8,000 signatures calling for the removal of the statues, making him the chief petitioner.
Also present was fourth blood queen of the Warao Nation, Donna Bermudez-Bovell, members of the Warao nation and other anti-Columbus lobbyists.
Kambon, Bermudez-Bovell and other members clashed with Martinez when he did not give them an immediate response as to whether or not the statues would be removed.
Tensions ran high until Martinez agreed to make a statement in one week. Kambon at the time said, “If that doesn’t happen, her people, her warriors will do what is necessary.”
After hearing Martinez’ response, Bermudez-Bovell yesterday told the Express via telephone she will make a statement today.
Global racism
And speaking with the Express via telephone yesterday, Kambon said, “We are all awaiting on the queen to make her statement. However, I could speak to the disappointment by the statement made by the mayor concerning the construction of the petition.
“Though it is telling that the petition was able to generate over 8,000 signatures in less than a week, it was never intended to form the basis of the decision to remove the statue. It was meant to add to the expressions of the will of the country. It expresses the polls done on radio and TV and even the poll from the city corporation’s Facebook page.
“All of this was meant to be viewed in the context that there’s a local outcry and agreement that the statue should be removed. It’s not only locally, but also regional. And all of this should also be seen in the context of what’s happening internationally as well. We are witnessing a global reaction to global racism in which the attention of the masses of the people quickly turned the attention to the veneration of the people.”
History of Columbus statue
One of Columbus’ statues is located at Columbus Square in Port of Spain. On June 15, the statue was covered in red “danger” tape, a black garbage bag, and a sign with the word “Murderer” was hung on it.
According to the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago, posted on the Ministry of Communications’ website, “This square is situated on the corner of Independence Square and Duncan Street and is one of the many squares in the city. It was opened by Governor Young in 1881.
“A bronze statue of Christopher Columbus stands in the middle of a fountain which was donated by Mr Hypolite Borde, a wealthy cocoa proprietor. The square is a tribute to Christopher Columbus, who is credited with the discovery of Trinidad in 1498.
“The erection of the square was intended to enhance the appearance of this part of the town. At that time, the Police Band performed short concerts once a month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.”
The other statue is located in Moruga and was sculpted and erected by curator of the Moruga Museum Eric Lewis.