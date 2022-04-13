PoS taxi fares going up

Colm Imbert___use

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

COMMUTERS travelling the City Gate-Port of Spain General Hospital route will have to pay $1 more from next Tuesday.

Port of Spain General Hospital Taxi Association president Alastair Saunders told the Express yesterday this is due to the pending increase in the cost of fuel.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super, by $1, from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; diesel, by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre; while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50, effective next Tuesday.

Saunders said this decision by the Government left them with no other choice, as the last time the association increased prices was in January 2015. “The cost of living went up many times in that seven-year period. But with the increase in food prices now, the fuel hike, we were left with no other choice but to increase. We were really trying to rally it out as the association understands it’s hard on the travelling public,” Saunders said.

Another issue affecting the taxi association is the increase in “PH” drivers. “These drivers are eating out of our pie. On weekends it makes no sense for us to work, as the PH drivers have taken over the stands. So we are only earning money from Monday to Friday, and the amount we are earning is much less than what we used to in the past,” he lamented.

Saunders is calling on the Government to eradicate “PH” drivers from the system, as this is hampering legitimate taxi-drivers from making a proper living.

In a notice on Monday, the association indicated the fare from City Gate to the Port of Spain General Hospital will be increased from $4 to $5. Charlotte Street, between Park and New streets, will now be an off-route of $7; and the NAPA, Port of Spain, Hospital Maternity and COSTAATT route will be increased from $7 to $10.

Roget to Govt: Reverse decision to raise gas

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has called on the Government to reverse its decision to increase the prices of fuel from April 19.

Questioning the timing of the decision, union head Ancel Roget asked at a news conference at the OWTU’s Paramount Building, San Fernando, headquarters yesterday: “How could you look at the reopening of school and all of these parents, single parents and otherwise, ketching their aunt, uncle and nennen to send their children back to school” and increase fuel prices.

CCTV CONTRACT BLOCKED

CABINET has stopped the award of a contract for a national CCTV (closed-circuit television) network in Trinidad and Tobago to Irish-owned telecommunications provider Digicel, and referred the evaluation and its outcome to new Attorney General Reginald Armour.

...Be safe pleads MP

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is urging the authorities to designate safe bathing zones in Mayaro and deploy as many lifeguards as possible during this school vacation and Easter period.

The call was made in a statement yesterday as Paray noted that each year vacationers at Mayaro, which has a 17-mile stretch of beach, lose their lives.

He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Vikash Samaroo, who was swept out to sea while bathing at Indian Bay last weekend.

Death of Alliyah...Father charged

BAIL in the sum of $.4 million has been granted to David Alexander, the father of Alliyah Alexander, who was charged with unlawfully killing her at his Claxton Bay home earlier this month.

Alexander, 36, a corporal in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, was charged with manslaughter yesterday morning by homicide officers, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.

He had been in police custody since April 7, two days after his 15-year-old daughter’s death.

