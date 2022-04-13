PoS taxi fares going up

COMMUTERS travelling the City Gate-Port of Spain General Hospital route will have to pay $1 more from next Tuesday.
Port of Spain General Hospital Taxi Association president Alastair Saunders told the Express yesterday this is due to the pending increase in the cost of fuel.
Last Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super, by $1, from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; diesel, by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre; while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50, effective next Tuesday.
Saunders said this decision by the Government left them with no other choice, as the last time the association increased prices was in January 2015. “The cost of living went up many times in that seven-year period. But with the increase in food prices now, the fuel hike, we were left with no other choice but to increase. We were really trying to rally it out as the association understands it’s hard on the travelling public,” Saunders said.
Another issue affecting the taxi association is the increase in “PH” drivers. “These drivers are eating out of our pie. On weekends it makes no sense for us to work, as the PH drivers have taken over the stands. So we are only earning money from Monday to Friday, and the amount we are earning is much less than what we used to in the past,” he lamented.
Saunders is calling on the Government to eradicate “PH” drivers from the system, as this is hampering legitimate taxi-drivers from making a proper living.
In a notice on Monday, the association indicated the fare from City Gate to the Port of Spain General Hospital will be increased from $4 to $5. Charlotte Street, between Park and New streets, will now be an off-route of $7; and the NAPA, Port of Spain, Hospital Maternity and COSTAATT route will be increased from $7 to $10.