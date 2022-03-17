CARNIVAL 2022 activities generated a spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this month, but the increase was not “significant enough” to impact public health policy.
Technical director at the Ministry of Health’s division of epidemiology Dr Avery Hinds said yesterday a post-Carnival spike was recorded, starting about a week after the celebrations between February 28 and March 4.
The increase appeared to have started around March 7, but was not enough to burden the country, Hinds said.
“There was what we consider to be an unusual number of cases for one day,” Hinds said.
“That was March 7, which is about a week after the official Carnival weekend and maybe a week or two of some of those additional activities.”
He was referring to Carnival parties held outside the public health regulations for Covid-19, after the issue of a resulting increase of daily infections was raised by the media.
Hinds said “while we did see that uptick, it wasn’t something that caused enough significant severe illness to burden the healthcare system”.
He noted that the now-prevalent Omicron variant of the virus had had a mitigating effect on the overall severity of illness among active cases.
The public health guidelines would have also played a role, he said.
Pandemic still on
Despite the downward trends, Hinds continued to encourage Covid-19 vaccination.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram also reiterated that a primary third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was recommended where applicable, but there was no recommendation yet for a fourth shot.
Trinidad and Tobago is still in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government’s medical team was yesterday reluctant to predict a start of the endemic phase.
Asked to address downward trends in infections and the removal of Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines in several countries, Hinds reminded that the endemic phase had not started locally.
Parasram noted a decline in the daily number of deaths related to Covid-19, and said while this was “very good news”, adherence to the guidelines and vaccination remained key tools against any increase in numbers.
Hinds recalled the introduction of a second variant (Omicron) on top of the existing variant (Delta), which triggered the third wave, and said “we are still in that wave although the numbers are going down.
“While we are happy if this continues, it is difficult to project for the simple reason that we know there is always the possibility of another variant on the horizon,” he cautioned.
“There are reports of mixings of reported variants that we do need to keep an eye on, so projecting will be a little bit dangerous at this point,” he added.
Omicron is “a little bit stealthy”, Hinds said, adding, “We do know that there is going to be a lot of what we call sub-clinical cases, lots of people who are still currently getting ill and they are not ill enough that they need to present themselves to the healthcare facilities.”
Parasram said when the virus is no longer a major threat to the country’s public health system, “we can begin to feel a bit of comfort that this thing is not going to spike on us all of a sudden and create an overwhelming situation in terms of the capacity of the healthcare system to cope with a surge”.