When 23-year-old Zaliah (not her real name) gave birth to her first child in 2020, she found herself plagued by a “deep, dark hopelessness” that marred the joy of motherhood, and its very worst left her suicidal.
Throughout the full term of her pregnancy, the young woman had spent countless hours hoping and praying for the well-being of her son, excited by the promise of bringing a new life into the world.
But Zaliah’s delivery was complicated, forced into an emergency C-section due to unforeseen difficulties. Life became more complicated with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its corresponding restrictions.
An otherwise eager mother, she was immediately hit by a barrage of negative emotions in place of the thrill of parenthood. Two weeks after his birth, she developed a repulsion at the idea of spending time with her newborn.
And within one month, she says, the feeling had grown exponentially, leaving her unable to be in the same room as her baby, and fighting intense suicidal and intrusive thoughts.
“He did not want to be around me and I felt the same way towards him. That was terrifying to me. Why wouldn’t a mom want to be with her child?” she told the Sunday Express last week.
“Two weeks had passed and I did not want to see my child, I did not want to be around him. I knew something was not right. I always felt I wasn’t good enough, I felt depressed, I could not breastfeed. Genetically, it is a difficult thing and so it added to the feeling like I failed as a parent. Some days I felt like ending it all. It got to that point,” she said.
Spiritual intervention
Then a part-time student with a full-time job, and facing the unknown of a global pandemic, Zaliah said she felt overwhelmed, inadequate and defeated.
“The negative feelings, it was like episodes; I felt like something was crawling up my neck and holding me down. I couldn’t sleep, I had no appetite, my eyes were dark and my hair was falling off my head.
“Physically, I could not move or walk. I had no appetite. My husband’s parents took care of the baby, so my husband could take care of me because I was mentally out of it and physically could not do anything,” she said.
It was only after a visit with a counsellor that she was officially diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Zaliah and her husband had navigated through the diagnosis for more than one year.
It would take 20 months of familial support, further counselling and spiritual intervention before she says she again found the courage to bond with the child. And the experience—for which she says she felt “utterly unprepared”—was one that has left her sceptical of having another child.
“It has definitely made me question the idea of having another. I feel like society places this expectation on young women to pursue this path, but I think we should stop romanticising something and really have more in place to deal with the existing issues,” she said.
‘A black hole of despair’
For 30-year-old Kathrine (not her real name), the condition would creep within the first three months of caring for her first child, a premature baby girl.
A “black hole of despair” had stripped of her will to live, spurring suicidal and irrational thoughts, and culminating in the intrusive thought of harming her own child, she said.
“It was my first child; my husband was out all day and I was left without any support. We were living in a home that didn’t at the time have electricity. We were depending on the neighbour (a family member) to plug in our appliances, and she had pulled out the cord.
“I was looking at my daughter alone in the heat, without a fan, and I felt so overwhelmed. It was like everything rushed to me at once and I felt I heard a voice saying, ‘You should kill the child, she wouldn’t have to suffer like this’,” she told the Sunday Express last week.
Now 52, Kathrine says she had been immediately overcome by the deep shame of the idea—a shame that has yet to leave her.
“I was afraid to hold the child, I felt so afraid and ashamed. I asked God why I would have a thought like that,” she said.
But the depression would not subside until one year later after battling prolonged hopelessness and despair. “I felt so alone, I felt like I had no familial support. It was not necessarily a financial thing because we had enough to make things work, but there was so much that I felt helpless for.
“You bring this life into the world and then you are left alone to take care of everything. Sometimes you are awake all night, pumping milk and breastfeeding. Sometimes you just don’t know what to do with yourself,” she said.
She said she was largely unaware that this was a condition faced by several women, and urged greater awareness.
“As a young mother, you have no idea. Only in speaking to other women did I see it was something a lot of people go through.
“I think it is important to sensitise young women that this is something that could happen. You can’t just paint this picture that it is a happy and completely joyous experience for everyone, because it isn’t,” she said.
Psychologist: Ten per cent of mothers affected
POSTPARTUM depression is a reality faced by approximately ten per cent of mothers, according to psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh (and 20 per cent for women in lower-to-middle income countries, according to a study published in Lancet Psychiatry, October 3, 2016).
Deyalsingh told the Sunday Express last week that postpartum depression can range in severity, sometimes culminating in thoughts of harming oneself or one's child.
'It is such a severe condition.... It is a connection to depression on the whole, and sometimes you feel the world is unfair to you and you may not be able to manage yourself or the baby properly. Depression can make someone do irrational things also that they would not otherwise do,' he said.
Often diagnosed after the first two weeks of giving birth, Deyalsingh said the prevalence of postpartum depression has been exacerbated in recent times due to changes in familial structures, poverty and likely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said hormonal changes during pregnancy, sometimes coupled with pre-existing conditions, can trigger a range of mental health problems in mothers that range from the less-intense feelings of baby blues to depression, and in 0.5 per cent of the pregnant population, postpartum psychosis.
'Sometimes, what we found is that if an individual has depression before or even a psychotic illness, but they are managing well so we do not pick them up in our clinics, the hormonal changes in pregnancy could eventually cause those conditions to exist and be exacerbated,' he said.
Not to be confused with postpartum depression, he said, postpartum psychosis can cause abnormal thinking patterns in otherwise functioning individuals.
'(It) takes it a stage further where it is not just like depression, but you actually have abnormal thinking patterns and thoughts.
'You may be thinking the baby is possessed by a demon or someone may harm the baby, or the baby may die. Sometimes, we have to look based on individual cases. If an individual acts like that they went into a psychotic episode where they lost touch with reality and caused an unfortunate act,' he said.
Detecting, treating affected mothers
Both antenatal and postnatal care, he said, were equally important in detecting and treating mothers who are affected by postpartum depression and psychosis alike. However, he said, due to varying circumstances, some mothers do not return for postnatal care. If left untreated, he said, these issues could potentially plague mothers for the duration of their entire lives.
To reach those without access to adequate care, he recommended a tracking system between birthing hospitals and districts that would allow for at-home visits to patients who may have signalled a need for assistance.
'Some people are too poor to come into the clinics, they may not have money to come back in. Without help, they will simply wallow in despair and if they don't have family support, they can't figure it out. Some people are dependent on relatives to take them back for the visits, but a lady living alone may not have that support, those persons are in need of a visit from the district health officer,' he said.
For those who are unable to cope, he suggests a patient care system similar to the at-home elderly care system currently instituted by the Ministry of Social Development where trained professionals can offer temporary respite to mothers in need.
'Let's say I am a single mother going through this, then I know there is someone coming in from 8 a.m. to help me and assist me with some of the issues I am having. I can get some relief. I recommend these patients are included,' he said.
Don’t face PPD alone—Seek help from a psychologist or other licensed mental health provider; contact your doctor or other primary health care physician
To find resources, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at Ministry of Health Website at www.health.gov.tt or https://health.gov.tt/services/mental-health