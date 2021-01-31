Pothole ‘torment’ for residents

THE roads at Upper Pashley Street in Laventille daily torment those who reside in the area.
Patches, large potholes and bush were some of the complaints brought to the attention of the Express by residents last week.
Some are claiming neglect on the part of the area’s governmental bodies.
“It is impassable,” said an anonymous resident in a telephone interview.
“It is broken up and unsafe to drive. It is hard to drive, when you are driving through you have to be careful your car isn’t damaged and it has become hell for those who live here. When rain falls, it degrades the materials on the roads so the asphalt is non-existent, so it is really bad,” she said.
A video sent to the Express by a resident showed numerous cracks and crevices throughout the roadway, with some holes exposing layers of rock and stone beneath patches of asphalt that coat the road only sparingly.
Home to approximately 150 households, residents say that the past four years have also seen the area become overgrown by bush in some places.
Within this time, residents said, parts of the street which were previously visited by the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) were left unattended.
“There is no CEPEP gang out here... The grass has grown so tall it is obstructing the streets, growing into people’s properties. It has become a real nuisance. My husband had to pay someone to buy the large stalks of grass and where no one attended to it, the road is overgrown. It is unfair, it feels like we the people have been completely blocked out. There are no drains, we are overgrown and the roads are deplorable,” she said.
Councillor blames porous WASA lines
While admitting that repairs in the area are necessary in some parts, councillor Adana Griffith denied that the area was neglected by those involved.
According to Griffith, a number of repairs have been executed in Pashley Street over the past seven years.
“In terms of the developmental projects for that area, such as road restoration and drainage, while I would accept that there is a lot to be done, the area has not been neglected. Over the last several years, most recently last year, there would have been works in the Pashley Street area. In the Morgan Lane and Buller Trace area, the regional corporation would have done major drainage works there that concluded around December. There would have been pavings of the Pashley Street area in December. The area has not been neglected but there is a lot of work to be done. I am working in the area,” she said.
Adding to the damage, Griffith said “porous WASA lines” are a factor in the road’s condition.
However, she added that the corporation was not equipped to deal with issues that require a larger pool of resources.
“It is not a quick fix and it is not as easy as meets the eye. The area has problems but the area has not been neglected by me as the councillor. There are some issues that are beyond the resources of the regional corporation. The regional corporation does not get enough resources to deal with major issues such as the land slippage in that area,” she said.
The presence of a CEPEP team in the area, she said, was not the responsibility of the regional corporation.
The Express contacted CEPEP to find out why a team was not dispatched to the area.
CEPEP responded that, currently, maintenance of that area falls under the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.
The Express again attempted to contact the corporation to ask about scheduled maintenance work. On two occasions, calls went unanswered.
Problem #2
Stairway to hell
For four months in 2020, the people of Tower Three, Clifton Towers, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) building in Port of Spain, got around the nine-storey building’s stairwells without access to an elevator.
For the elderly and ailing tenants on the building’s upper floors, the task of ascending hundreds of stairs daily was a gruelling one, daily reducing some to tears.
They complained to the HDC, but no action was taken.
A spokesperson at Tower Three told the Express: “We the people of Clifton Towers are crying out to the HDC and RBP Lifts for the past four months, our elevator in Tower Three is not working and this is the tower with the most elderly and sickly people, also people that had loss of limbs, it is very distressing because there’s an elderly woman who struggles to come up and down to her apartment on the sixth floor. If ever we meet on the stairs she is in pain and crying because it’s hard to do.
“Some of us have not been able to buy groceries for the past few months, some have been carrying all these items without aid. This is ridiculous, we are paying tenants, we didn’t ask to be put here and yet we have to deal with this every single day.”
Residents took to visiting the corporation’s headquarters in Port of Spain to beg for relief last August following the initial breakdown of the elevator.
They were promised that action would soon be taken.
In October, the registered lift company contracted by HDC, RBP Lifts, visited the building and examined the elevator, promising a quick resolution. However, there was no resolve.
“After a month and half of complaining, someone has to go down into the office to beg for someone to fix the elevators. This is no easy problem we are facing. HDC has now stopped taking calls, they’re ignoring us and going about life while we are paying them at the end of every month. They can deprive us of basic rights but we can’t miss a payment, it is disgusting,” said the tenant.
However, for those living within the complex, the elevator was only one of many issues that remained a source of misery to tenants. Residents told the Express of gang activity, violence and crime that have confined many to their apartments in fear of being attacked.
“It is scary sometimes because you never know. There are bullets coming through the windows. Children here cannot have a normal childhood. They have to stay inside because you just never know what will happen. Again, it has been years we have been pleading with HDC and begging for something to happen. At first there were police officers stationed here and security guards. All of that has been removed so now we have to suffer the consequences,” said the resident.
Elevator working again
Following the Express’ queries to the corporation, the elevator was repaired by the Corporation and RBP Lifts on December 8.
While residents were thankful, they questioned why the repairs took so long.
A statement sent to the Express said that all efforts would be taken to bring relief to those affected but did not offer an explanation as to why repairs were not more immediate.
Responding to the safety concerns of residents, HDC said that it depended on the intervention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to resolve illegal activity.
It added that many efforts were taken to combat these negative instances but these elements still exist.
“Clifton Towers, East Dry River, is a housing community with unique challenges, which require, in most cases, the intervention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Our Security Department therefore continues to work with the TTPS to deal with any illegal activities in Clifton Towers. In the past, our Social and Community Services Department has investigated and mediated inter-neighbour grievances and any other activities which can negatively impact the welfare of the housing community.
“Notwithstanding the many efforts and intervention exercises that have been conducted, unsatisfactory and untenable activities often-times still exist. The HDC therefore will continue to rely on the intervention and support of the law enforcement agencies to treat these issues,” it said.
