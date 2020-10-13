No road repair works started at Grants Road, Rousillac, on Monday as promised by the Ministry of Works and Transport.
This triggered a fiery protest by taxi drivers and residents who blocked eight locations along the roadway leading to Point Fortin.
Residents argued that they were being ignored and disrespected by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
The protest action began at around 4am as residents burnt tyres and debris on the roadway. At one point a huge pile of dirt was dumped in the middle of the roadway preventing vehicles from passing.
Local Government councillor for Mon Desir, Deryck Bowrin, said residents were not pleased that the government had reneged on its promise to begin road repairs on Monday.
“This protest was triggered by the ministry’s inability to keep its promise to begin road repairs this morning. The residents came out at 4am and blocked eight places in the area. We will not tolerate this neglect and disrespect anymore,” he said.
Bowrin insisted that the action was not politically driven but simply a cry for better roads.
“People commenting about UNC councillors starting protest but that is not the case. Everyone passing on this road is going to La Brea and Point Fortin or from La Brea and Point Fortin. So this not about UNC, but about Trinidad. If they come out again, I will be here with them,” he said.
Following protest action last week, Bowrin said, the ministry issued a press statement that a contract was awarded and repairs were to commence this week.
“Last Monday, a contractor came on site with material and equipment only to realise the scope of the work they had could not facility what was required here. It was a waste of time and effort. So the Minister of Works and Transport has constantly been treating the people of Grants Road, Delhi Road, Fyzabad with total neglect and we will not take this anymore,” he said.
Last week, the ministry issued a release stating that it noted with “great concern” the protest action undertaken by residents of Grants Road but warned that this type of protest action further compromised the integrity of the road infrastructure.
Grants Road, a release stated, is currently being used extensively by commuters as the major access route to La Brea and Point Fortin, while work is being carried out on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension Project.
“Grants Road is classified as a secondary road under the Ministry of Works and Transport, however it was recognized that since this road was also being utilized by trucks and heavy equipment, immediate patching works became necessary,” it stated.
The ministry stated that tenders were invited to conduct remedial works on Grants Road earlier this year, and Carib Asphalt Pavers Limited was awarded the contract in August.
It stated that remedial work was delayed due to bad weather.
The work, however, was expected to begin last week.
“It should be noted that at the end of the Highway Extension Project, the Ministry of Works and Transport will conduct full road rehabilitation works along Grants Road, but for the duration of this ongoing project, every effort will be made to continue to keep Grants Road in a satisfactory condition for the travelling public,” the ministry stated.