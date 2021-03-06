Poverty and pain on the Promenade

“What are they telling me about International Women’s Day when daily women are suffering. I see images of suffering every day. I am not celebrating any International Women’s Day.”
So said self-employed Arima resident Shelly-Ann Arthur last Thursday as the world preps to observe International Women’s Day (IWD) tomorrow.
The Sunday Express interviewed several women on the Brian Lara Promenade last week to get their views on IWD.
Arthur, who once owned a thriving craft business, lamented that women and their partners were losing their jobs. “I can’t pay my mortgage or loan. I am seeing the suffering of women. Police are running women like dogs. They are trying to make an honest dollar, but they are not being allowed to.
“I can’t make fares. I can’t engage in anything illegal or dishonest. I want to work for my money. I want to live with pride and dignity. I had savings. It went down to zilch. I enjoyed a fairly comfortable lifestyle. If I die, who will bury me? I don’t even have money for a burial,” added Arthur.
Arthur feels the “high-society women” have not been empathising with working women and their challenges as they eked out an existence before and during Covid-19.
“I don’t think these high-society women are feeling the pain of working women. They act all pompous, when there are women who are working like mules for small money. Sometimes they are being exploited by their employers, including female bosses. Let these aristocratic women come and spend two days on the Promenade and they will see the pain and struggle,” added Arthur. Maybe then, she said, they will do something to help.
“Let the women in society help. Look around, see how many women are waiting for people to buy a cigarette, soft drink or a box of matches. Look around, see how many women are sitting on the benches, hoping some Good Samaritan would give them a dollar or buy a free lunch. You can sense their battered and wounded spirits,” she said.
Clutching her stomach, Arthur said she wants Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to go. “I am out here seven days a week. I can’t deal with unrelenting pressure. From Sunday to Sunday, I am selling cigarettes to earn a few dollars. If they cared about women, a lot of women who lost their businesses during Covid-19, they would help them, not make it tough to access loans. Money is wasted and women are suffering,” she said.
Court and injustice
Popular doubles vendor Omatie “Panks” Piquette said she lost between $5,000 and $6,000 when the police cracked down on vendors on the Promenade.
“I know vending here is against the law, but what can we do? We have to work. We have to find innovative ways to earn a living. Doubles is still the poor man’s meal. We don’t have a choice. We would not have an income.
“It hurts me when I get up at 4 a.m. to prepare the channa, bara and pepper sauce. Then we have to give it to the pig farmers in Carlsen Field to feed the animals. Would you feel good about giving away all your labour and money? But who cares about the struggles women endure daily?” she said.
Rene Cornelius, an employee of the Port of Spain Corporation who was manning the public toilets, said: “Women need to have easier access to get loans to start businesses. I don’t know what is all the fuss about IWD. I will just thank God for another day.”
Self-employed Neisha Lawrence, 46, who single-handedly raised three young men—ages 23, 22, and 17—said she longed for an improved court system.
“I am talking from experience. Things are stagnant. Not a lot is being done for women. The court system is not amenable to women. Even if you have a warrant for a man, it is real trouble to get it to him. Then it’s too late to get any money. You have to fend for yourself and your children. Some women encourage men not to care for their children. It can’t be right in the eyes of God,” she said.
Licks like peas
Self-employed mother of one Vanessa Lewis, who was celebrating her birthday on Thursday, said when she arrived from Guyana, she was involved with an abusive man in Morvant. She, however, praised the police for helping remove her from a horrible domestic relationship.
Lewis said: “He would beat me, abuse me and lash me. Licks and butts on my head. Licks like peas. He was jealous of me. I could not speak to my friends. I could not have any male friends. He would assume I was involved with any man I had a tete-a-tete with. He would put me down and say ‘I am no good’. One day, I could not take it anymore. I called the police. They moved me away from him. He boiled down like bhagi. He never laid a finger on me again.”
Asked about sales during Covid-19, she said: “The police locked me up for selling on the street. I have to go to virtual court in April. I am not sure about how it goes. But God is good. I am contented with the small money I make. I did not put any money out there. I know people don’t have money because they are losing their jobs due to Covid-19.”
From her vantage point, Lewis often sees a lot of abusive relationships unfold before her eyes. She said: “Men are abusing women. They fight and curse each other on the Promenade. I hate it when men are cussing-up women. Salty as a sailor. Later on, they are sleeping with the same woman. It’s chaos, disrespect and ridiculous. Men and women should not be conducting themselves in such a horrible manner.
“Men are just cursing. They are trading stories about their sexual exploits with women. They should not be sharing their bedroom business in public. Sex is a sacred, private act. It is disrespectful.”
Homeless woman Vanessa Morris said IWD is all about talk and no action. “Nothing much is being done for women. Most men don’t have any respect for women. The decision makers are not focusing on the needs of women and girls. I am still sleeping under the bank. I am not going to the Centre For Socially Displaced carpark. They are not helping people to get jobs. It’s a madhouse. I prefer the streets.”