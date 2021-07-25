Poverty and the pumpkin sellers

Under an umbrella, Steven Bisso sits for hours in the sweltering heat roadside at Digity Village in Debe, hoping to earn enough money to feed his siblings and an ailing mother.
An overturned barrel serves as a table on which the 23-year-old has displayed a pumpkin or two, harvested from the nearby family garden.
On a good day he says, he can make $50 from passing customers which he uses to purchase groceries and toiletries for his family of 12.
It has been more than one year since he was last able to secure a steady job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But with food and amenities in short supply, he has shifted his attention to gardening with his father Neildaran Bisso in order to get by.
“I tried to look in places like the grocery but they said they are not taking people. I keep trying and they are not taking anybody so this is what I am doing,” he said.
“We get up at six in the morning, bathe, change and eat breakfast. Then we go straight into the garden and work for two to three hours straight. When we are done, we sell whatever we can sell. I have nine brothers and sisters, three sisters and the rest are brothers,” he said in a telephone interview with the Express in early July.
As Steven attempts to sell his produce, his younger siblings can be seen wandering aimlessly throughout the family’s yard, occupying themselves with play. Ages seven to 18, these children have been pulled from school as the family cannot afford devices or electricity to continue online schooling, he said.
By evening, after packing up for the day, Steven gathers his siblings in an attempt to teach them the little he can.
“I try to help my sisters with whatever school work they may need. They don’t have online classes, I pick them up in their books and things. They don’t go to school at this moment, we try to do what we can. Four of them are younger than me and the rest are older than me. They are seven, 12, 11, and 18 years old. We try to do what we can. When we make the money, we have to go to the grocery to get the things we need,” he said.
Needs pile up
Father, 53-year-old Neildaran Bisso, told the Express he has exhausted all other options to take care of his family but fears it is not enough. The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with medical complications and growing costs, has left the family in a state of desperation, without access to water or electricity, and depending on their produce to survive.
In February 2020, he said his wife Sandai Baldeo suffered a stroke that left her with limited movement and unable to care for herself. Bisso said he was forced to abandon his job with the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) to look after her.
Since then, he said he has enlisted the help of his son to earn a living. Even so, he said they have no option but to sometimes go without basic necessities.
“My wife got a stroke and she can’t talk and walk properly. I was working at CEPEP and when she started to get sick, I had to explain to the contractors and they told me that was it for me. My sons aren’t really around and I don’t have money to even take her to the hospital. We started gardening right around here to bring something in and make sure she is okay,” he said.
“We planted the garden and none of them are working. That was in 2020 and since then I have been staying home to take care of her. She needs things, she needs to go to the doctor and it is almost impossible to take her. Last time they gave her one or two tablets but she has not gotten better. We are eating whatever we plant and whatever little change we make we go to the grocery,” he said.
Asked about the schooling of his children, Neildaran admitted that his younger children have not been participating in school work since the onset of the pandemic. The family, he said, has made several efforts to teach the children on their own.
However, with a multitude of other needs piling day by day, he said, it has proven difficult.
He said, “We gave them books and paper to help them write and that is what keeps them going. The thing is, we have no electricity, no water, we fill rainwater in barrels and a tank or walk to a neighbour’s house to fill. We need help with everything. We have nothing to help us out of this.”
Those interested in offering assistance to the Bisso Family can do so by contacting Steven or Neildaran at 353-9212 or 264-0617.
Finally fixed
After two months of constant flowing from a waterline leak in Matilda, Princes Town, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has completed its repair.
In early July one resident of Lot #8 Matilda Avenue contacted the Express to relay the plight of residents whose properties were being affected by the leak. Despite calls and requests to the authority to repair the leak, they said the flow persisted. As a result, residents drilled a hole into a nearby drain to divert the flowing.
“It is closing in two months, I called numerous times and it is still flowing. It is not affecting my water supply directly but it is affecting my neighbours. It was running across my yard hitting a wall and going to the front of my neighbour’s yard and going under their house. I had to get someone with a drill to put a hole in the drain so the water would be contained into the drain. There is plenty of water and when it gathers along my wall, I fear it will affect my house in the future,” he said then.
He added that the Authority had promised a response but had yet to act.
“I made a report via the hotline almost two months ago. A representative came and checked the site some days after and said that they would return. For the past couple of weeks, I’ve tried to get a status on the situation and all they told me is that they would come soon. I called two weeks ago and they told me they are seeing the report but still, nothing has been done,” he said.
ACTION
When the Express contacted the WASA for a response, the authority indicated that repairs would be conducted on July 15. On this date, the resident contacted the Express to report that the repairs were successfully completed.
“I just want to say thanks to (the Express) for getting through to them because it felt as though we were not going to get it repaired. Thank you so much for your assistance,” he said.