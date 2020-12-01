POVERTY HELL

They have not been infected with the Covid-19 virus, but Nekiesha Stanley, 23, and her three young children are victims of the pandemic.
The economic effects of the pandemic have left the family paupers, forcing them to live on the grounds of an abandoned Housing Development Corporation (HDC) house in Tarodale, San Fernando.
Having been evicted from her apartment earlier this year, the single mother says she has no choice but to spread blankets on the ground of the dilapidated building to provide a place for her children to sleep.
With no plumbing, toiletries or food, she fears that her children, ages seven, four and one, will soon starve.
“If my friend doesn’t give us some food, then we have nothing. Then we just have to go without. Things are bad right now. At night, we have to go into the abandoned building and stay because there is no space at my friend’s house. Sometimes you will hear bullets, you never know what will happen at any time,” she told the Express in an interview yesterday.
Each day her family stays in the crowded apartment of a friend where they have access to bathrooms and electricity. At night, the family moves to the nearby complex, where they sleep until daybreak. On most nights, she takes with her a single loaf of bread which she stores in a plastic container to feed her children.
Stanley, who was once a contracted cleaner with an industrial cleaning service, said her job was terminated shortly after the sudden arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, she resorted to cleaning homes for a living. As governmental restrictions and growing caution grew, she said she soon found herself with no income.
‘I’m just fed up’
Stanley’s landlord was at first lenient, offering the family two months’ grace to source funding. However, in August she was told that she and her three children must leave the premises.
“When I lost my job, I couldn’t apply for a salary grant or anything like that because we were not employees for a significant period of time. Then I lost my home.
“We were told to leave and we had nowhere to go. I can’t go by my parents. I can’t depend on them, I have no one, so I had to do this. It is very frustrating,” she said.
Desperate for help, Stanley contacted the Member of Parliament for the area, Brian Manning via Facebook Messenger, but did not get feedback.
She also visited numerous HDC offices and was told that a letter would be written requesting aid. However, she was then told by employees that there was nothing that could be done.
“I asked Mr Manning why nothing was being done by the Government to help single parents. I kept calling HDC and they told me to stop calling them because nothing could be done. I am just fed-up, I can’t keep sleeping here with my children,” she said.
No online schooling
Her three young children are now without access to education, as she cannot afford to purchase a device for online schooling or the necessary books. “I did not want my life to be like this. I definitely did not want my life to be like this because I grew up in a bad situation. My parents gave me away in a common-law union at a young age because they could not afford to put me through school. When I got older, I decided this is not what I wanted and I took my children and left. I wanted better for them. I still do,” she said.
She asked that the Government consider her request to be placed in an empty HDC apartment, many of which she said have remained unoccupied for years.
“They are just sitting there unused, and we are homeless. I know I have nothing, but if they give me a place, I would do absolutely anything to pay at the end of the month. I am a big woman, I can take care of myself, but my children, my children don’t deserve this. I don’t know who can help me, but I am begging for help,” she said.
Contacted by the Express last night for comment, Manning said: “I don’t know what this is about. To my knowledge Ms Stanley is the recipient of several hampers, food cards and other forms of aid from my office.
“I am also aware of her request for housing, like thousands of other constituents, but I do not have the ability to skip persons to the front of the line. Ms Stanley has been receiving consistent care from the constituency office and has even complimented them on their courteous service.”
Contacted last night, Stanley said she received only one hamper from Manning’s office when he took up duties.
Those willing to help Stanley can call 379-0475.