There are very “powerful forces” in Trinidad and Tobago and outside the country who are opposed to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd owning the former Petrotrin refinery and assets.
This is according to Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah.
Abdulah was speaking during a virtual news conference yesterday, two weeks after Government announced that the Patriotic bid was rejected due to the company’s failure to meet certain requirements.
Abdulah said he believed the “elites” in T&T did not want to see workers owning an asset as valuable as the refinery.
Patriotic is wholly owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).
“There are powerful forces in this country and outside of this country, no doubt, but very powerful forces in this country that, from day one, have been opposed to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd getting the ownership and control of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and the port operations. Very powerful forces,” Abdulah said.
“Now these powerful forces, I believe, are aligned with the status quo...The elites in our country, both economic elites and political elites, and others who are being misinformed and miseducated, believe that assets as large as a refinery, very significant assets, should not be owned by a company that is owned by a trade union, and that workers somehow or the other should continue to be drawers of water and hewers of wood.”
Abdulah said these “elites” believe workers should not aspire to own capital, manage businesses and generate wealth.
“There are powerful forces that don’t want that. They want to keep trade unions and workers pigeon-holed in small space...,” he added.
Abdulah added that whoever owns the refinery would be in a position of countervailing power and will be among the ranks of the “one per cent”.
“Because those assets will be valued at well above some of the assets of some major companies in Trinidad and Tobago...The Patriotic ownership would mean a whole different perspective on the role and value of labour in the country. And therefore, labour will be at the table in very important ways. And, in my view, this will be in the national interest.”
UNC against Patriotic ownership
Abdulah also addressed what he called a United National Congress “facade”.
At a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she received a package of documents in her mailbox pertaining to Patriotic’s bid.
She said, according to the documents, Patriotic is unable to quickly raise the financing to purchase the refinery and also has binding agreements with Trafigura to have assets transferred before it could access some US$500 million for restart of the refinery operations.
Persad-Bissessar said Government was deceptive by giving the country the belief that the refinery would go to the workers and still be owned by the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
She questioned whether a buyer has already been identified.
Abdulah said, despite the Opposition Leader’s statements, the UNC had always been against the company owning the refinery and assets.
“The UNC, from day one, has been opposed to Patriotic getting the refinery and the port operation. From day one they came out against it. In fact, at one time, some lawyers who were both UNC senators...sought to file legal action to stop the sale process.
“Messrs (Gerald) Ramdeen and (Wayne) Sturge filed legal action to try to stop it. They withdrew some of it but this is where they were going,” he said.
He said Persad-Bissessar “is about mischief”.
Nevertheless, he said Government has questions to answer regarding if other bidders were being considered at this time and must give a commitment to continuing the process for the sale of the refinery to Patriotic.
“We want that process to continue. I still maintain that Patriotic is the best and only way for this arrangement to proceed,” he said.
The OWTU is expected to hold a news conference today to address the matter.