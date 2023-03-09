Leader of the Hunters’ Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) Vallence Rambharat yesterday praised the contribution of women to the search team, noting that yesterday was International Women’s Day.
“A quarter of our team is comprised of women and today...we recognise all of them for their invaluable contribution in this cause that we are involved in,” he said after receiving the Express Community Group of the Year award 2022 at the Kapok Hotel, St Clair.
Rambharat explained that the team was formed in response to the February 2021 kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt. He said the volunteers came forward to lend their assistance in searching for the young woman who was tragically found murdered days after her disappearance.
The team decided to continue using their skills as hunters to aid in searches for other missing people.
“I was very much occupied with other things after that search, but it was these guys and women who asked me to continue on,” said Rambharat.
Rambharat said the team remains passionate in their cause after two years, and will continue to aid in searches in whatever way they can.
He congratulated the Youths of the Year awardees, saying he was moved by their story and their desire to always do the right thing.
“Honesty is always the best policy. When I initially read your story, I said I am hoping that you all go on to become role models,” he said.
He said he was also proud of Richards’ achievements.
“We must never forget that we must always be role models to the young ones who we nurture and we care for,” he added.
Other HSRT members present at the award function were Johnny Maharaj, Dese Simon and Ramnath Ramcharitar.