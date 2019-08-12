The People’s National Movement says it has taken careful note of the unfolding events surrounding the Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Marlene McDonald, and three other persons.
“It is now widely known in the public domain that charges are expected to be laid against them today, and that Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley has advised Her Excellency, the President, to both revoke MP McDonald’s Cabinet appointment and appoint Senator Garvin Simonette as her replacement in the Ministry of Public Administration.” the PNM said in a statement on Monday.
“While undoubtedly saddened by this turn of events, the People’s National Movement is thankful for the yeoman service Ms. McDonald has provided, both as a Deputy Political Leader with responsibility for Legislative Matters and as the Port of Spain South MP for the past 12 years. The Party also recalls with gratitude her stint as Chief Whip in the House of Representatives during the Opposition years of 2010-2015.”
That notwithstanding, the People’s National Movement said it has long stood on the side of the law, “and particularly under the stewardship of Dr. Rowley, has been vehement in its denunciation of corruption and wrong doing, irrespective of the perpetrator’s creed, colour, social status, gender or political affiliation.”
In this regard, and mindful that the matter is now before the courts, the party said it wanted to reaffirm its commitment to the independence of the major stakeholders in this ongoing situation, namely the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary.
“It is in the strengthening of that independence, and the timely execution of their functions, that confidence will be reposed once again in our institutions, and the new society of which our Political Leader speaks will be created.
The Party wishes to also acknowledge that these matters for which the four are to be charged, allegedly occurred many years before Prime Minister Rowley first appointed MP McDonald to the Cabinet in 2015, and for which MP McDonald had twice been exonerated by the Integrity Commission.”
The PNM said it joins with MP McDonald’s constituents, in particular, in praying for her health and continued well-being as she traverses this difficult part of her life’s journey.