The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) should examine the Paria Fuel Trading Ltd diving incident to determine if its top brass, who used “God-like authority”, should be criminally prosecuted for failing to take action to rescue the trapped divers.
This was one of the recommendations of attorney Prakash Ramadhar, who delivered his closing statement to the commission of enquiry (CoE) at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, yesterday.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; Rishi Nagassar, 48; and Christopher Boodram, 36—were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when they were sucked into the pipeline and four of them died.
Boodram was the lone survivor.
A commission of enquiry (CoE) chaired by King’s Counsel Jerome Lynch has been investigating the incident, and hearings started in November 2022.
Ramadhar noted that Paria officials, such as the company’s operations manager, Collin Piper, who also heads the Incident Management Team (IMT); general manager Mustaq Mohammed; and technical lead Catherine Balkissoon, are all employed and collecting salaries at the State-owned entity and have not been held liable for their actions to prevent a rescue using the Coast Guard.
Ramadhar said Michael Kurban, son of Fyzal Kurban, was willing to go into the pipe and rescue his father and others.
He said other commercial divers were on site and ready to go in but were prevented by the Coast Guard.
He recalled that the Coast Guard was involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old baby at sea and the beating of crew members on a vessel in Grenada.
He added that a Coast Guard officer had fatally shot a young man years ago, so there would be a fear crossing them.
Ramadhar said these officials should not get to hide behind the veil of the CoE or even civil proceedings where they would not be personally liable and where the State would have to pay.
He recommended criminal prosecution.
Ramadhar pointed out that Piper and Mohammed had indicated that Paria was responsible for whatever happened on its property.
“It was because of their view that this accident occurred on their property, they took the God-like authority to prevent a rescue,” he said.
Ramadhar asked what would happen if an accident happened at a person’s home and he prevented the injured victim from being medically treated.
Piper was not interested in saving lives but looking at the liability Paria would suffer, Ramadhar argued.
He said it would have been easier and cheaper for Paria if all the men had died so they could resume operations thereafter.
Ramadhar said Paria officials “squandered away the lives of the men”, wasting precious time for camera footage of the conditions inside the pipe, knowing full well that within four to six hours these men would die.
Ramadhar said Boodram had asked him if Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson, were in a burning building would he (Ramadhar) go in and save him.
He said without a doubt he would.
He also shared that in 1981, he was in Barbados where he stepped in and stopped a violent incident between two men who were armed with a knife and a stone, and he did so because his initial reaction was to save life.
Chairman Lynch questioned Ramadhar about his recommendation.
Lynch: Is it a criminal offence to fail to rescue someone?
Ramadhar: Yes it is. When you have a responsibility, you have the capacity to do so.
Ramadhar said efforts to prosecute are being tested in Florida, USA, following the 2018 Parkland school shooting incident where security guard Scott Peterson retreated instead of protecting the pupils.
He said if the law in Trinidad and Tobago needs amendment to allow for prosecution of those culpable, then that too would be a recommendation.
Lynch: Might it be considered grossly negligent on the part of somebody risking sending a diver into the pipe and therefore make himself liable to prosecution for manslaughter or some other offence where he has taken an unreasonable risk with the rescue?
Ramadhar said “send” was the operative word as he reiterated there were willing people wanting to conduct a rescue but were prevented.
Lynch: Is there a realistic difference between send and permit?
Ramadhar said “very much so” because that person is exercising an independent thought.
He said it was the job of the Director of Public Prosecutions to do a robust examination and find whether a case has been made out.
Civil action
Ramadhar, who represents members of the Kurban and Henry families, disclosed that action has been taken against Paria via civil proceedings and pre-action protocol letters were issued, but Paria has taken a “hands-off” approach.
Ramadhar’s second recommendation was that a National Emergency Command Centre be established, manned by people with military disposition, so there would be no “fear and flinching” in emergency situations.
This centre, he said, should have access to resources of the State and internationally, and also include a register of experts and plans for all emergencies.
He said OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency) officials should be part of this team, as well as Paria’s IMT.
Thirdly, Ramadhar called for a retraining of all health and safety experts.
Ramadhar also praised the commission’s legal counsel, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, whom he described as the “greatest attorney general this country has ever seen”.
He said under Maharaj’s tenure as AG, there were several key legal successes, including the criminal injuries compensation law where victims and their families can obtain support.
Ramadhar’s fourth recommendation was that the Government, through the Attorney General’s Office, establish a fund to assist those who suffered workplace injuries.
He said there was the workmen’s compensation fund, but he expressed disappointment, saying he has written letters on behalf of the families and received no response.
Ramadhar said Vanessa Koosie, wife of diver Rishi Nagassar, had to throw a barbecue event to sustain her family as their breadwinner had died.
Today, LMCS attorney Kamini Persaud-Maharaj and Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson, will make their closing statements.
On Friday, the CoE will close with its counsel, Maharaj, making the final statement.
The CoE chairman indicated that a report is to be prepared by the end of April.