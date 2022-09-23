Before 57-year-old Peola Baptiste left home on Monday morning, she promised her grandchildren she would be coming home to them that night.
That promise was broken when five young killers opened fire on an Allied Security Ltd vehicle, murdering two security guards and critically wounding Baptiste, who somehow survived multiple gunshots, including one to the head.
Baptiste, a security guard for two decades, was seated in the front passenger seat when gunmen ambushed the vehicle and opened fire on them. She was shot in the head, chest, abdomen and on both arms. Her colleagues Jeffery Andy Peters, 51, and Jerry Winston Stuart, 49, were killed in the attack.
Baptiste remains in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where her six children and four grandchildren have been keeping vigil since Tuesday.
Baptiste underwent surgery, her daughter said, and suffered a minor stroke on Tuesday.
“Right now, we are praying for her recovery. The doctors said the surgery was successful. We need our mother to recover. Her grandchildren are waiting for her to come home,” Dianna Wellington said.
Wellington said her mother began working as a security guard at Allied Security Ltd 20 years ago after leaving her job as a geriatric nurse.
Worked hard to raise family
Baptiste worked hard to raise her children and give them a comfortable life, she said.
She did not take her job lightly, Wellington said, and would take precautions to protect herself and her colleagues.
“She would come home and tell us she knew her job was dangerous, especially because they were transporting large sums of cash. She said she would talk to her partners about taking precautions and always being alert. She said she suggested they do pick-ups at varying times and use different routes,” she said.
Baptiste was born in St Vincent where she was raised along with her two younger siblings. After her parents died, Baptiste and her siblings travelled to Trinidad to live with her aunt. She was 14.
Baptiste spent most of her teenage years in San Juan and then moved to Claxton Bay where an uncle gifted her a parcel of land.
It was there, her daughter said, Baptiste would build her family home, marry twice, give birth to six children, divorce twice and where she enjoyed raising her four grandchildren.
“She was a housewife and began working after her first divorce. But she enjoyed her job and would talk about it with us. She was committed. My mother is very loving and jovial and loved by everyone who meets her,” Wellington said.
She said her mother was sedated and unaware of the deaths of her two colleagues.
Wellington said the management of Allied Security Ltd had contacted the family and had pledged their support.
“We are thankful to everyone who has come forward to give blood and to lend their support to the family. My mother needs your love, support and prayers. We are looking forward to that day when she will return home to us,” she said.