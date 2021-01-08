PRAYERS FOR PM

cocorite
AMIDST prayers for a “speedy recovery”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent last night at WestShore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite after experiencing some discomfort in his chest. He was taken to WestShore by his security detail around 5 p.m. yesterday.
His condition was initially unclear as he was said to have been undergoing an assessment and tests.
National Security Minister Stuart Young, in a statement later yesterday evening, said: “I wish to advise that Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, had some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check-up.”
Young said the Prime Minister was in “good spirits”.
“At this time, we are pleased to advise that the Prime Minister is in good spirits,” Young said. “Out of an abundance of caution he will be kept for observation and further tests will be conducted.”
The statement was later re-issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and was followed by a statement from the People’s National Movement of which Rowley is political leader, saying he was resting comfortably.
Family, ministers arrive
About an hour after the Prime Minister entered WestShore, his security vehicles were moved from the centre’s entrance to the hospital’s rear car park.
Around 6.30 p.m., his wife, Sharon Rowley, and daughter Tonya Rowley-Cuffy arrived by official security detail.
They walked into the medical facility while security assisted in removing what appeared to be an overnight bag.
They were followed by National Security Minister Stuart Young and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who was later seen speaking to Young inside the facility.
Also visiting Rowley was Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.
In its statement following the Prime Minister’s visit to WestShore, the PNM said:
“The executive and membership of the People’s National Movement (PNM), lift in prayer our political leader, the indefatigable Dr The Honourable Keith Christopher Rowley, as he experiences this medical episode.
“Dr Rowley has undergone a series of tests and is resting comfortably. Members of the media and of the public will be updated through appropriate channels, as necessary.”
The party thanked well-wishers.
“The PNM thanks all of the thousands of concerned citizens and other persons, regionally and internationally, who have reached out to offer support, love and words of prayer for our beloved Prime Minister and political leader.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, with whom the Prime Minister has frequently exchanged heated words in the Parliament, also wished for his fast recovery, stating via WhatsApp: “Get well soon, don’t go anywhere, we have to finish this fight on the pavement.”
In March 2018, Rowley challenged Moonilal to meet him “on the pavement”, over the Opposition MP’s queries about State-paid medical bills of former PNM minister Maxie Cuffie.