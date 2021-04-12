Prayers for stricken SVG

“I am praying for St Vincent. I love my country.”
That’s the sentiment expressed by St Vincent-born Beetham resident Patricia Sutton during a chat yesterday with vendor Sharon Daniels on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. Chiming in, Daniells gave her a reassuring touch, saying: “God is in control. I am praying for St Vincent, Barbados, and Grenada, too. St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves asked us to remember St Vincent in our prayers.”
The La Soufrière volcano erupted last Friday, causing the mass evacuation of more than 16,000 people and disruption to daily life in St Vincent. Volcanic ash has covered most of the island.
Sutton, 64, said she was a 14-year-old girl when her elder sister Rosita Sutton invited her to move to Trinidad and Tobago from her home in Stubbs, which is close to the airport. Over the years, she worked diligently to build a decent life, and mothered four children. But Sutton maintained her ties with her family and friends in her native St Vincent.
An emotional Sutton said: “My brother lives in Stubbs. My niece Samantha sent me a video. Ash was blowing everywhere. It had covered their home. He sat in front of his house looking forlorn. I have some family around Soufrière, just where the volcano is erupting. I have some family in a small place, Orea. I am a Christian. I am praying for them.
“I am waiting for my daughter, a policewoman, to come and meet me. We have to buy some household items and send it for them. I have to send some cases of water. She will buy some goods. I am sure they need all the help they can get.”
Cornfish delicacy
Reminiscing on her arrival here at age 14, Sutton said: “I paid $225 to fly here. In those days, half-pound of beef cost $1, a case of Solo soft drink cost $5” and one Solo cost six cents. Trinidad did not have any crime. That was never heard of. Who thought we would have plenty crime like now?”
Sutton said she used to visit often and, reflecting upon her last visit to St Vincent in 2011, the year her mother died, she took two of her children there. “It was the first time they ever saw their grandmother. St Vincent is such a beautiful place. I shudder to think what it will look like when life returns to normal,” she said.
Before leaving Daniels’ stall, Sutton bought ginger and cassava. She said: “I love provisions. Where will we get provisions now? St Vincent is famous for its ‘black fish’. Its black like tar but it’s sweet too bad. When I took my children home, I cooked a home-styled dish cornfish. Cornfish is a special type of fish. I boiled it down with provisions. At first, my children did not want to eat it but then they gobbled cornfish with zest.”
As Sutton left, Curepe resident Daniells said: “Things gone awry. It get real bad. It’s sad. I know she is feeling it. Imagine they have Covid-19, then a slowdown of the economy, and now a volcano that’s erupting like hell. Look at what is happening in Barbados and Grenada. I think about Bob Marley (Jamaican reggae icon) who said the ‘destruction of the poor is their poverty’. The little that some people have in St Vincent is being taken away from them.”
Asked how she would be impacted, Daniells said: “I love the people of St Vincent. I have a friend Evelyn who comes and brings things for me. Every Wednesday I go down to the port and collect my stuff from Evelyn. On Thursday, it’s Caricom day. She would buy her stuff like her toilet paper and toiletries.
“I never worked on a Monday before. But now I have to come out and earn a dollar. I have goods at home that I need to get off my hands. Before, we would get ground provisions from St Vincent round the clock but when Covid-19 struck, we started getting produce every other week. Now who knows when we will get anything? It might take a while since a large number of farmers have suffered losses,” she said.
Tough time
While scrubbing sweet potatoes grown in South Trinidad, which he was selling on Charlotte Street, vendor Gerald “Mosai” Daniel, 64, said: “I just finished reading the paper. It’s a tragedy since the agricultural land had been destroyed. The lava is like dropping a bomb in Hiroshima (Japan). It will take years for the land to become fertile. Let’s face facts, the land won’t be able to produce crops and ground provisions. When the lava flows into the sea, it’s boiling hot. It’s like a sauna. St Vincent depends on tourism. Who wants to bathe in hot, scalding water?”
Shrugging his shoulders, Daniel added: “People have to realise the Caribbean, and the world, is going through a tough time.”
Relating a telephone call, security guard at Express House Suzette Charles said his brother Welsman Douglas, who lives at Rosa Park in St Vincent, related that his house in St Vincent is in a mess and he was frightened for his two children.
“I am sending some foodstuff for him next week on the boat. I am hoping and praying everything will work out for the people of St Vincent,” he said.