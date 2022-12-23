The annual Christmas gathering in Manchester, Jamaica, at the family household of missing Jamaican security guard Kimalee Larmond, will be different without her this year.
It has been a month since Kimalee mysteriously disappeared in Trinidad without a trace, and while everyone grieves differently, each family member is reeling from her loss.
Some relatives weep, some are still in shock, and others cannot even look in the direction of the house she was building next to her father’s.
But all are praying for a Christmas miracle that Kimalee’s chair will not be empty at the family table.
Kimalee had planned to return for a vacation to her homeland on December 28 and come back to Trinidad early in January.
This holiday in Jamaica would have been especially festive for her, as for the first time she would have been staying at her newly-constructed two-bedroom home, blending old traditions with new ones.
November 19 was the last day the 32-year-old employee of Umbrella Security Services was seen, when she left her Trinidad home in Orangefield, Chase Village, Chaguanas, and walked out onto Southern Main Road, headed to work.
That Saturday morning, she was expected to meet with her fellow employees and be picked up in a company vehicle at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport, and driven to her workplace in Mission Road, Freeport.
She was not at the meeting spot as had been planned, which was unlike the woman who rarely missed a workday.
A missing person report was made by her husband, Adrean John, to the police the next day and police officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, as well as the members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, began investigations into her case.
Searching for
his lost niece
An uncle of Kimalee, Donovan Mitchell, is the mayor of Mandeville, the capital and largest town in the parish of Manchester, where her father and several of her relatives reside.
Mitchell spent a week in Trinidad last month after news of her disappearance hit home, and he wanted to be a part of the search for his lost niece, as well as relay information to her Jamaican family on the search operations.
Mitchell, who is currently in the United States, spoke to the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
“Since Kimalee went missing weeks ago, it has been devastating for the family. There is so much uncertainty. Some relatives and friends still cry. When they come to the father’s house and then see the house that she was building, it is heartbreaking. People are still reeling that she has gone missing and there has been nothing that can lead us to think if we can see her again. That is the part that is most devastating for us. If we were able to put closure to this or see her again, then we may be able to have more control over emotions. But we do not know what has happened,” said Mitchell.
The Mandeville mayor had accompanied the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) for a couple of days in their search operation for her in areas of central Trinidad.
He was in high praise of the searches done by HSRT, as well as the support given by local government councillor for St Mary’s/Carlsen Field, Vishan Mohammed.
“I have a lot of respect for Mr Rambharat and his team. I went out for two days on the search with them and I can know what they are doing. I think the Trinidad Government should give them support. I was grateful for their assistance, and they should be commended.
“We got a truck and other support from Mr Mohammed. We were in Chaguanas and those areas. On one occasion while on a search, I video-called the family back in Jamaica for them to see what was happening, because they needed to know that something was being done,” he said.
Mitchell said one of Kimalee’s aunts, Michelle Larmond, who is very close to her and has been instrumental in the building of her house, has been grieving her loss.
“Kim would talk to this aunt every day or every other day. Kim is a very serious young woman and would not have just disappeared without saying anything.
“This aunt has taken it very deep and missing Kim has hit her very hard.
“Kimalee is a very sweet girl who gets on well with everyone. She knows what she wanted and works very hard for it,” he said.
On behalf of the missing woman’s family, the Mandeville mayor appealed to the public to take any information they may have about the case to the police.
“As the days go by, the feeling is as deep as it was on the first day that we heard when Kim went missing. I am appealing to anyone who knows anything or has seen anything, please speak to the police. Find an officer in whom you may have confidence,” he said.
“She is building a two-bedroom house with a living and dining room and a veranda. It’s in the same area where her father is. It is about 80 per cent complete. She needed some finishing touches on the house, but it is liveable.
“The bedrooms and bathrooms are just about ready, but the kitchen and other areas still needed work to be done. So when she came to Jamaica, she would have been able to sleep in the house for the first time,” said Mitchell.
Siblings separated after loss
One of Kimalee’s sisters, Shinelle Stewart, told the Express in an interview last month that the tragic death of their mother led to the siblings being split apart in different countries.
Their mother, Annette Witter, had five children—one of whom died as an infant.
The oldest is their brother, Shawn Fisher, then Kimalee, Stewart and the youngest sibling, Kadriana Wallace.
They were raised by their mother and Stewart’s father in the parish of St Elizabeth.
Mitchell said after Kimalee’s mother, who had suffered from kidney ailments, died, Kimalee stayed some time with her grandmother in Balaclava, in the parish of St Phyllis, her father and other family members in Manchester, and later lived on her own.
“Their growing up was not a rich life. They were a hard-working family. They had somewhere to live, food to eat and the children went to school,” he said.
Stewart said Kimalee, whom she called “Dana”, is the glue between the siblings.
She described Kimalee as “a fiercely independent woman” with a very strong work ethic, who migrated to Trinidad about six years ago, seeking opportunities for employment.
Stewart said her sister has high morals and standards, reads her Bible daily and did not want to take a day off even on her birthday this year, on August 30.
—Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app, or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350.