Praying for a Christmas miracle

In an appeal that the law lords of the Privy Council said “should not have been brought, as it was bound to fail”, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered to compensate a family $2.2 million for failing to fix a leaking pipeline that caused a landslide that destroyed their home.

The judgment was handed down yesterday and ended a ten-year legal battle that WASA’s lawyers also lost in the local Civil Court and Appeal Court.